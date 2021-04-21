There will be an exhibition season on PEI this summer but it will look very different from events held before the arrival of COVID-19.
The 12 members of the PEI Association of Exhibitions made the decision to cancel their 2020 events in the early days of the pandemic. At the time, they promised the fairs and exhibitions would be back bigger and better than ever in 2021. However, like most Islanders, they were expecting the worst pandemic in over 100 years to be in the rear view mirror by this summer.
Association president Robert Wood said board members reviewed the current updates from the Chief Provincial Health Officer relevant to holding large gatherings for fairs, festivals and exhibitions during a recent meeting. Wood, who is also president of the Kensington Community Harvest Festival, said the board decided to host events this summer on a "smaller, safer scale."
"The Prince Edward Island Association of Exhibitions is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our volunteers, organizers, staff and general public," notes a statement from the association. "These events will only be held subject to approval from the Chief Provincial Health Officer."
While all events are still very much in the planning stages, the public is encouraged to check out the websites of the various events for updates on planned activities in their local communities. Wood said association members will be making their own announcements regarding their plans for the 2021 season.
"It is the goal of the PEIAE membership to continue to be key partners in the recovery and rebuilding of their communities post-COVID-19 and look forward to hosting full events in 2022," Wood said.
The members of the PEI Association of Exhibitions are: Tignish Irish Moss Festival, Summerside Lobster Carnival, PEI Potato Blossom Festival, Crapaud Exhibition and Tractor Pull, Northumberland Fisheries Festival, Prince County Exhibition, Tyne Valley Oyster Festival, Old Home Week (Provincial Exhibition), Kensington Community Harvest Festival, PEI Provincial Plowing Match and Agriculture Fair, L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien and Eastern Kings Exhibition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.