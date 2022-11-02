There continues to be shock and sadness on the faces of so many Islanders.
So much destruction from Fiona. Storm surges added to the wind’s fury all along the coast as wharves, boats and buildings were destroyed. Inland many more buildings, vehicles and equipment were badly damaged, some beyond repair.
Even with that, what so many are talking about is the loss of trees. Maple, hemlock, oak, spruce, pine, birch, elm, strong stately trees that have been around for more than a century broken or pulled out of the ground. Our landscape has been badly transformed. Fall storms and wet snowfalls could well take more that are already leaning.
There’s an understandable instinct to clean up. Of course we must make our living spaces, the properties around our homes, farm fields, recreational areas, commercial properties and so on workable and safe. But that’s just a fraction of the trees that have fallen. I think we need to take some time to consider what to do with the rest of the fallen timber. In fact, let’s take the winter to develop a plan.
First off, we can’t view these fallen trees as waste to be collected and put in a hole, or even worse, burned. Yes a lot will be made into wood chips for district heating in Charlottetown, and chip burners in schools and other public buildings. A lot can be used for wood heating in homes and businesses. In fact, it should prevent the need for more clear-cuts for firewood for years. Both of these have well established businesses that can identify and start processing fallen trees. It will take time.
Woodworkers should be given a chance to identify trees that can be used for crafts and furniture. That will take some effort and co-ordination.
It’s turning this fallen timber into lumber for construction that will require the hardest thinking. Anytime woodlot owners and sawmill operators get together the issue of “stamped/graded” lumber always gets hotly discussed. In 2020, Canada’s national building code went province-wide after only being in effect in Charlottetown, Summerside and Stratford. Stamped lumber became mandatory everywhere. It’s a quality standard administered by the Maritime Lumber Bureau.
There are costs involved in training and using the stamp, and many of PEI’s small sawmill operators feel discriminated against. The quality of their work isn’t being questioned. Just the stamp is missing. These operators argue it makes little sense to transport Island timber to mainland mills and bring it back just to get that stamp.
The province has made important exemptions. Lumber being used in agriculture, fishing, and aquaculture, anything that isn’t a dwelling, doesn’t require a stamp. And last winter the province offered a cost-free course to train sawyers to do the inspections-- ten took it and passed. The physical stamp goes to the mill they own or work at so these new inspectors can’t go to other mills.
The Maritime Lumber Bureau does make regular visits to PEI to approve lots of lumber, and this is a cost the province should pick up so more mills can get the service.
Sawmill operators would also like to see PEI match changes in New Brunswick that now exempt the need for the stamp on non-dwelling structures almost three times larger than those allowed here.
The task ahead is monumental, and there are many questions. How much of this wood can local mills handle and what will sawyers pay given that many landowners just want an area cleaned up? Will kilns be needed to dry the lumber? How much time can timber sit on the ground before lumber quality is lost? (I’m told two winters maximum). What’s the ability of woodlot owners like me with no big equipment to stack or get roadside eight foot lengths of timber. What’s the risk of downed timber drying out and becoming a fire hazard? (One tip I heard was cutting enough limbs off these trees so the trunk is touching the ground, that there’s enough moisture there to prevent drying out. Again a big job)
The bottom line is government should do everything it can to encourage local mills. Yes standards have to be met and let that be the challenge to sawyers, not the cost and red tape of getting the stamp.
Between COVID and Fiona we’ve had terrible blows to our social and physical worlds. For some, COVID took away family members and friends, but all of us lost social contacts that we’d relied on for support.
Now Fiona has ripped away so much of the richness, beauty, and diversity of the PEI landscape. We have to fight our natural instinct to quickly make our physical world orderly again, to think that if we can just get rid of all that mess things will get back to normal. Out of sight, out of mind. Let’s instead take the time to consider what’s best for the economy, the environment, and as much as possible find ways to give new life to these trees that have fallen.
