Bill McGuire

The selection of P.E.I.’s minister of agriculture presents the premier of the day with a special challenge. The Island’s most important industry needs a strong voice around the decision-making table. But where should that voice come from? 

Does the premier reach into the pool of his elected MLA’s to select someone with a strong farm background, so the new minister can hit the ground running? That’s the obvious benefit of having a minister with inside knowledge of the issues. But it also exposes the minister to extra pressures from farming friends, neighbours and groups.  

