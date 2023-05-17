The selection of P.E.I.’s minister of agriculture presents the premier of the day with a special challenge. The Island’s most important industry needs a strong voice around the decision-making table. But where should that voice come from?
Does the premier reach into the pool of his elected MLA’s to select someone with a strong farm background, so the new minister can hit the ground running? That’s the obvious benefit of having a minister with inside knowledge of the issues. But it also exposes the minister to extra pressures from farming friends, neighbours and groups.
Or does the premier go outside the industry to find a so-called neutral voice – someone not beholden to friends, neighbours or groups in agriculture. But that would mean delays while the new minister is brought up to speed on the issues. It would require a heavy reliance on a strong deputy minister and staff for guidance on policy.
When Premier Dennis King looked around the room on April 4, the day after a resounding electoral victory, he saw that he did indeed have some strong sector options. And the premier had the good sense to realize that he needed Bloyce Thompson back in agriculture.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay is well-known for homespun witticisms to fit almost any situation. A favourite is: “You don't have to be a farmer to know the milk is sour.” That's true, but in this age of rapidly changing technology, it helps to know more about that sour milk. What caused the problem, plus expiration dates, homogenized, condensed, partly skimmed, evaporated, one or two per cent, and the list goes on. The issues facing agriculture are far from the broad strokes of sour milk.
Farmers face unprecedented challenges from climate change, reducing greenhouse gases and carbon reduction. Some 40 acres of land a day are lost to housing needs and development projects. There’s a farm labour shortage. The old sour milk days of cutting seed sets, applying some fertilizer and sitting back with the hope there’s the right mix of rain and sun are distant memories.
And that's why the selection of Minister Thompson is so important at this time. Most Islanders already know him as a successful dairy farmer who gained a fair bit of fame as part of a group which syndicated a $100,000 Holstein cow. He became even better known in the role as giant killer when he defeated the sitting premier of the day in the 2019 provincial election. That feat alone guaranteed him a seat at the cabinet table. Thompson already had the agriculture portfolio in the previous administration, but was moved out a late, first-term cabinet shuffle. But now he's back at just the right time.
There’s another issue facing the new minister. He’s serving multiple portfolios, which is not uncommon in a small province facing big problems. He also holds the prestigious position of deputy premier, justice, attorney general and public safety. Let's hope he has sufficient time to devote the proper attention to agriculture.
The new minister faces a wide range of challenges. A key one is the export ban on P.E.I. seed potatoes resulting from the detection of potato wart in two fields in 2021. He is well aware of the challenges facing this $1 billion potato industry. And that's why his return to the agriculture portfolio is so important at this time.
