This Thursday, Farm & Food Care PEI will tour members of the public to three family farms. The farms will include: Vanco Farms, located in Mount Albion, they grow potatoes and tulips;
Sandy Rae Farm, located in Montague, and they milk 70 Holstein cows and Productions VegKiss PEI a vegetable farm in Vernon River that grows cauliflower and broccoli.
This farm tour is an opportunity for Islanders to learn about and discuss issues of importance which directly affect the food industry here on PEI. Farmers will discuss topics such as agricultural water use, temporary foreign workers, and animal care. Most importantly the reality behind their daily farming operations. This will give members of the public first-hand education of the commitments they make to remain competitive in the ever-changing world of agriculture.
The farm tour will also include lunch at The Wheelhouse in Georgetown, PEI, where they will be served a great local meal. This farm tour is the third tour of the Summer and is part of the PEI Farm Tour (www.peifarmtour.ca), an initiative led by Farm & Food Care PEI, in partnership with the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
For more information or if you are interested in attending a future farm tour, please contact Santina Beaton-MacEachern; Manager of Events and Memberships or call (902) 368-7289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.