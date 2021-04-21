Given the fact the world was in the grip of the worst pandemic in over a century for most of 2020, it might be a logical assumption that farm cash receipts in Canada's smallest province would be trending downward.
While it might be logical, such thinking would also be wrong. In fact, figures released recently by Statistics Canada showed Island farm cash receipts last year actually reached an all time high of $604.7 million. That represents a $39.4 million, or seven per cent, increase from the 2019 figure.
Despite the border restrictions imposed around the world to help fight the virus, Dr. Ziad Ghaith said the market for Island exports remained strong. The economist with the Department of Agriculture and Land noted agriculture and seafood products account for over 50 per cent of the province's exports.
According to the Statistics Canada figures, total crop receipts increased by 16.6 per cent last year. Potatoes (the province's leading cash crop by a wide margin) saw receipts increase for a seconds year following a disastrous growing season in 2018, rising to $248.7 million.
Soybean receipts reversed a two year decline to show a 17 per cent increase, coming in $15.5 million. Receipts for total grains valued $44.2 million in 2020, an increase of 4.5 per cent. When potatoes and soybeans were taken out of the equation, crop receipts totaled $139.1 million-- representing a whopping 56.9 per cent hike over 2019.
While sales of the province's newest cash crop are included in the total, the cannabis sales are suppressed for confidentiality reasons due to the relatively small number of growers in the industry. Nationally, cannabis receipts accounted for almost one third of the increase in total crop receipts, increasing by 73.9 per cent in 2020 over the previous year.
Sales for total fresh fruit were up by 32.4 per cent to total $14.9 million and wheat saw a 14.8 per cent increase to total $12 million. Corn for grain also increased 6.8 per cent to total $5 million, but barley receipts took a 17.2 per cent drop to total $10.3 million and receipts for fresh field vegetables were down 9.7 per cent to total $14 million.
The biggest declines were seen in the livestock sector with overall receipts falling 3.1 per cent to sit at $149.4 million. Cattle and calves receipts were down six per cent with a value of $30.7 million while sales for dairy products were $88.2 million, representing a small decline of 0.5 per cent.
Hog receipts plummeted 22.2 percent to sit at $9.4 million, marking the lowest level since 1972. Egg receipts totaled $6.7 million, representing an increase of 2.8 per cent while receipts for other livestock increased by 0.7 per cent to $14.4 million.
Government payments and support to farmers also took a significant decline last year, with the $51.9 million total representing a decrease of 20.5 per cent compared to 2019. Crop insurance payments increased by 8.5 per cent to total $45.3 million.
The decrease in total direct payments was entirely due to a drop in “other support payments.” In 2019, Island farmers received $19.5 million in other support payments, in large part from the 2018 Canada-PEI Fall Harvest Recovery Initiative. This program provided up to $15.6 million to assist affected producers with the extraordinary costs related to excess moisture and cold temperatures during the 2018 fall harvest.
When the government support payments are subtracted from the total, farm receipts were valued at $552.8 million last year compared to $500 million in 2019.
Nationally, farm cash receipts valued $71.7 billion, up $5.3 billion, or 8.1 per cent, from 2019. This follows a 6.2 per cent increase in 2019 and marks the tenth consecutive year of growth. Farm cash receipts rose in seven of the 10 provinces in 2020, with Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia posting declines. The Island increase was the third highest in the country following Saskatchewan at 18.1 per cent and the 8.7 per cent increase seen in Ontario.
While it is still too early to make a firm prediction. Dr. Ghaith is optimistic 2021 will see a continuation of this trend. He noted "so far this year, exports have been strong and we are hoping that continues. We are poised right now to have another year of growth."statistics canada
