The fact Island farm cash receipts reached a record high last year in spite of a pandemic will hopefully bode well for this year and the province’s long-term recovery from COVID.-19
Despite a hot, dry summer, receipts were up for most crops, which may lend some ammunition to those fighting the moves to grandfather in holding ponds for five years and the approval of five test sites for supplemental irrigation. While nobody is disputing the impact of a changing climate, an argument may be made that if the industry is moving forward, is irrigation really needed?
Potatoes, soybeans and wheat all remained strong performers and there was double digit growth in receipts for fresh fruit and corn, although that should not been all that surprising given the significant damage that occurred in 2019 from Post Tropical Storm Dorian.
The decline in livestock receipts once again points out the need for the long-awaited livestock strategy. Cattle receipts were down six per cent and hog receipts reached their lowest level since 1972. There is now only a handful of major players left in that sector and some significant help is needed tp ensure the current players survive before attempting to grow the industry.
It has been pointed out many times a strong livestock sector complements crop growth by providing organic matter for the soil. The proposed project on regenerative agriculture for community pastures sounds promising and definitely a step in the right direction.
While the cannabis receipts were included in the total, they were not revealed due to the relatively small number of players in the industry. However, it is probable they showed a significant increase year-over-year. Nationally, cannabis sales were up 73.9 per cent over 2019 and there is no reason to assume that upward trend didn’t happen here.
On another front, the decision by the board of directors of the PEI Association of Exhibitions that will see its member fairs and exhibitions stage scaled down events this summer is welcome news. All of the member exhibitions from Tignish to Souris cancelled last year in the early days of the pandemic and they wanted to avoid staying idle a second years as sponsors and volunteers could be lost.
At the same time, it is now apparent the 2021 events couldn’t be business as usual. It will mean a busy few months for organizers as they will likely have to changes their plans more than once to comply with the latest guidelines from the Chief Public Health Office.
Hopefully livestock shows will be returning to events like Old Home Week, the Dundas Plowing Match, Crapaud Exhibition, Prince County Exhibition, L’Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien and Eastern Kings Exhibition. While all of the details are still to being worked out, the exhibitors clearly missed the social interaction and friendly rivalries that have long been part of showing animals.
Hopefully this year’s shows will lay the groundwork for a return to post-pandemic competition in 2022, although the latest news of rising cases and spreading variants in many parts of the country and around the world make it feel like we are a considerable distance from being back to normal yet.
