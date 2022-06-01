When there are tractors on the front lawn and cute little baby chicks receiving love from students, it can only mean one thing -- farm day has arrived at Colonel Gray High School.
From the first version five years ago, the event has grown to become a much anticipated celebration that gives students at the Charlottetown school a glimpse of farm life, as well as the possible careers that are available in the province's number one industry.
The idea began when one of the teachers on staff whose family has a farm asked if she could bring some animals to school. She enlisted the help of Suba Aiyer, who teachers animal science at the school. Suba brought some of the chickens into the classroom with her and they laid eggs-- literally.
"All the students were so happy," Suba recalls. "They wanted to hold the chickens and take pictures and the other classes came down to see and that generated a lot of interest."
Convinced she had a winning formula for hands on teaching, Suba arranged with a farmer to have her class look after chickens for two weeks, including watching them hatching an incubator. The students helped with cleaning, feeding and taking care of the animals.
Since her courses includes animal science and genetics, it fit in well with the curriculum. As well, it again generated a fair amount of interest around the school. Her students have taken part in the Gen Ag program (a competition at the high school level sponsored by Agriculture in the Classroom) and her class then decided to broad the approach and make the day an annual event by bringing in some animals and farm equipment.
However, the goal of the event goes beyond the chance to see some animals up close. Suba explained class members also make presentations to their fellow students about the job opportunities in the province's number one industry.
"Many of our students have no direct link to agriculture and may not be aware of the wide array of jobs that are available," said Dominique Lecours, who is the school principal and a strong back of the annual event. "It is an opportunity to expose them to possible career options at a time when they are considering their next step in life."
Noah Potter falls into that category. Although he does not take animal science, he volunteered to help organize the event. While he is unsure of what his future holds after high school, Noah said he learned a lot form the day and "I certainly have a greater appreciation of where food comes from and the work involved taking care of animals."
Green Diamond Farm Equipment was one of the sponsors of the event and Stephanie Allison and Krista Prescott were impressed by the level of enthusiasm and willingness to learn about agriculture they saw from the students.
"Many of the students may have impression the only job in agriculture is farming," Prescott said. "However, it is so much broader than that and we are glad to have this opportunity to present options to them."
It turns out the students aren't the only ones that look forward to the event. The principal quickly admitted it is one of her favourite days on the school calendar as well and she praised the work of Aiyer and her team of volunteers.
"We really lucked out this year in terms of weather," she said.
While the class schedule was normal for the day and students took in the event during lunch and free periods, Lecours said there is a different atmosphere within the school that day, adding "everybody is just naturally happier when there are animals around."
