Farm groups and the fertilizer sector are calling on the federal government to provide compensation to farmers in Eastern Canada who were negatively impacted by federal government-imposed tariffs on imported Russian fertilizer.
These groups, including the Atlantic Grains Council, are also seeking predictability and the removal of tariffs in time for fall planning. The war in Ukraine has added considerable strain to global food security and Canada’s agriculture industry is well-positioned to help, but farmers’ ability to do this relies on a secure, predictable supply of fertilizer to maximize crop yields.
On March 3, the federal government implemented a 35 per cent tariff on all Russian imports, including fertilizer. This was done without any prior consultation with the agriculture sector and, as a result, Eastern Canadian farmers were disproportionately impacted. Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada rely heavily on fertilizer imports. Approximately 660,000 – 680,000 tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer is imported from Russia to Eastern Canada annually, which represents between 85-90 per cent of the total nitrogen fertilizer used in the region.
The groups note they support helping the people of Ukraine and condemn the Russian invasion. They also support sanctions and other measures imposed by the Canadian government and our allies aimed at quickly ending the war. However, action by the federal government should not jeopardize Canada’s capacity to produce food today or in the future.
“The world needs Canadian farmers to produce our best crop this year. You cannot grow crops without fertilizer, and you cannot produce food without crops,” said Roy Culberson, chairman, Atlantic Grains Council. “An additional tariff paid by farmers on a global product such as fertilizer just penalizes the farmer. We look forward to working on a resolution with government.”
The chair of Grain Farmers of Ontario added compensation is needed for farmers negatively impacted by the tariffs. Brendan Byrne added “we want a secure and reliable supply of fertilizer so we can roll up our sleeves and do our part to help the world through this crisis.” He noted Canada is the only G7 country that has tariffs on Russian fertilizer and this places Canada’s agriculture industry at a competitive disadvantage compared to other countries around the world.
“Fertilizer is the most important input for ensuring strong, hearty yields,” said Karen Proud, president and CEO, Fertilizer Canada. “We need to support our growers and the industry needs predictability for the 2023 growing season as the planning is happening now. Now, more than ever, the world needs more Canada.”
The groups represent the Canadian fertilizer sector as well as farm organizations representing over 50,000 farmers. This includes Atlantic Grains Council, Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario, Fertilizer Canada, Grain Farmers of Ontario, Ontario Agri Business Association, Ontario Bean Growers, Ontario Canola Growers, Québec Grain Farmers, Sollio Agriculture, and Sylvite Agri-Services.
