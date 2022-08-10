Atlantic Grains Council logo
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Farm groups and the fertilizer sector are calling on the federal government to provide compensation to farmers in Eastern Canada who were negatively impacted by federal government-imposed tariffs on imported Russian fertilizer.

These groups, including the Atlantic Grains Council, are also seeking predictability and the removal of tariffs in time for fall planning. The war in Ukraine has added considerable strain to global food security and Canada’s agriculture industry is well-positioned to help, but farmers’ ability to do this relies on a secure, predictable supply of fertilizer to maximize crop yields.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.