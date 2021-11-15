While both general farm organizations see the tighter controls on corporate ownership in the revamped Lands Protection Act tabled recently in the legislature as a step in the right direction, there are concerns about the long divestiture period for individuals and corporations found to be in violations of the regulations.
"It is a step in the right direction," said Ron Maynard, the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
While Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson vowed very early after taking the post to develop a Lands Protection Act 2.0, the matter took on an additional urgency in the wake of the Brendel sale. That series of paper transactions left Red Fox Acres Limited, with Rebecca Irving as the major shareholder, owning almost 900 acres of land in the Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, owner of Master Packaging, and niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving.
Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving argued that, since the company that had previously owned the land was purchased rather than the land itself, approval was not needed from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Thompson disagreed and asked the commission to investigate.
After almost two years, they filed a report that remains secret despite Thompson's protestations that "nobody wants this report released more than me." He ordered two individuals and Red Fox to divest land to bring them into compliance with the holding limits under the act of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations. The company and Irving are fighting the order through the courts.
Maynard said he wasn't expecting the legislation would reverse that situation, but rather prevent it from happening again. The legislation, which had yet to be debated as this issue went to press, would see corporations required to apply to cabinet if acquiring land that will "make a material change in its shareholders that would result in the aggregate land holding of any of its shareholders who are resident persons exceeding 400 acres."Material change” is defined as a change in the shareholders of a corporation that affects any ownership interest that is greater than five per cent.
For the purposes of the act, two or more corporations that are directly or indirectly controlled by the same person, corporation, group or other organization are deemed to be one corporation. A corporation is deemed to be directly or indirectly controlled by a person, corporation, group or other organization where the person, corporation, group or other organization has shares that carry more than 50 per cent of the voting rights.
IRAC will now have the power to launch its own investigations and the maximum penalty for non-compliance under the act is now $250,000. There is also a daily penalty of up to $1,000 and an administrative penalty of $20,000.
Thompson told reporters after tabling the bill "It's taken a while but the act is even going to be stronger than ever." He added the bill includes eight out of the 13 recommendations of the Land Matters Advisory Committee co-chaired by retired ADL president Jim Bradley and producer Lori Robinson. He expressed confidence the loopholes that allowed the Brendel sale have been plugged.
However, the women's district director of the Nation al Farmers Union is far from convinced. Edith Ling said her organization has very serious concerns about the length of time allowed in the act to divest land deemed over the limit.
Half of the land over the limit must be sold within five years, while at least 80 per cent of the excess land must be divested within seven years and all of the land must be gone within nine years. Ling said the long divestiture period "makes a mockery" of revamped act.
"Where did that come from?," she said, adding it appears individuals and companies deemed over the limit would be able to continue with business as usual for at least five years.
Ling is also wondering if the act will be passed during the current session, saying the first three weeks of the sitting saw little discussion on land issues and agriculture in general. She asked "why are politicians in PEI so reluctant to speak up for the land?"
Maynard said that with three year crop rotations, some period of time is needed for divestiture but "certainly nine years is too long." Both farm leaders said they will be watching the debate in legislature with great interest .
