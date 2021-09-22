"All I can say for sure is right now it is a go."
That is how Frank Reade answered a question he has been asked often over the past few weeks and months-- will the Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show happen this year? The show manager said trying to plan a major event like the largest farm show in Atlantic Canada during the worst pandemic in over a century has been challenging to say the least.
The first decision by Reade and the volunteer board of directors that oversees the biannual event was to move the show from March to its currently scheduled date of November 18 to 20 in the hope that COVID-19 would be receding in the rear view mirror by then. The show, first staged in 1975, has also scheduled succeeding shows in November beginning in 2023.
Now rising case numbers throughout Atlantic Canada caused largely by the spread of the Delta variant, have led to predictions of a fourth wave many in the medical community are warning could be the worst yet. Since New Brunswick lifted all restrictions in July, the Moncton Coliseum Complex where the event is held, has hosted several large scale events.
However, as this issue went to press, rising case levels in that province prompted Premier Blaine Higgs to say some measures may be reinstituted. Reade said if the coliseum has the green light from New Brunswick health officials to proceed, the show will go ahead following any protocols imposed by Dr. Jennifer Russell, who is the chief public health officer in that province. If not, Reade said they would be left with little alternative but to cancel the event.
If the show goes ahead, the theme of the three day event will be "The year just passed and the challenges ahead." The promotional material for the show on the website notes farmers were among the hardest hit sectors of the economy, calling the pandemic "a staggering lesson on how fragile our food security system really is, and the importance of diversifying products, markets and methods."
The issues facing the industry also include a changing climate, a growing labour shortage and ever shifting consumer demand.
"Despite these difficulties, we’re living through exciting and transformative times. By taking a long view—with greater emphasis on technological innovation and regenerative agriculture practices that protect and restore soil, groundwater and biodiversity—farms can become more resilient," the show website notes. "As we rise to the challenges of safeguarding our national and local food supplies, we can participate in restoring health to both planet and people, building stronger economies, and securing a viable future for the generations to come."
