While both of the province's general farm organizations were happy to see the Water Act will finally become law, they had very different reactions to news the province will allow the construction of five high capacity wells for research purposes.
The PEI Federation of Agriculture had been strongly backing the proposal by the Canadian Rivers Institute at the University of Prince Edward Island into the impacts of high capacity wells in agricultural irrigation and the environment. However the National Farmers Union views the move as the beginning of the end for the moratorium on high capacity wells for supplemental irrigation put in place in 2002.
In announcing the Water Act will come into effect June 16, Environment Minister Steven Myers that the province will be investing in the research project, removing the need for financial contributions from industry.
The research program is also being expanded to consider soil health and the relationship between soil health, nutrient management, and supplemental irrigation. Farms participating in the irrigation study will be asked to develop a Soil Health Improvement Plan. Producers will create individual plans for each farm property that outlines the management practices in place to support soil health; including the monitoring of soil health over time with soil health testing.
Additional enhancements are planned to support soil health through Department of Agriculture and Land including a merit-based program for the construction of erosion control structures, an incentive for soil building rotational crops, an increase in support for spring tillage and winter cover crops, and the addition of the soil health testing package to the long term Soil Quality Monitoring Project.
"This is an important step forward," said the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture. "There is a lot of work to be done to have the project up and ready for the 2021 growing season."
Robert Godfrey said the federation will also be working to convince government of the need for an irrigation strategy. He said they have already contacted all 27 MLA's on the issue and "we would like to see the strategy move forward in tandem with the research project to give producers more options as dry summers become the norm."
However, Edith Ling views the announcement as nothing more than political optics. The women's district director of the NFU said it leaves the impression with non-farming Islanders the government is leaving the moratorium in place but "I believe it is actually the beginning of the end of the ban."
She said the UPEI study is essentially the same as one Cavendish Farms proposed a couple of years ago that was turned down by the previous Liberal administration. Ling called the announcement "a smokescreen" and she hopes the non-farming community will get on board to help preserve the moratorium.
The women's district director was also upset to see a provision is being made to grandfather existing clusters of low capacity wells or holding ponds used for agricultural irrigation. However, no new clusters that have the same impact as a high-capacity well will be permitted.
"There have been no regulations on holding ponds until now and they are popping up all across the countryside," Ling said. "The minister has essentially said people can keep building them until June 16."
The PEI Potato Board has also promoted the test wells and a statement from the board notes "Farmers are confident that this project will confirm for fellow Islanders in an open and transparent manner that responsible use of high capacity wells for supplemental irrigation can occur in Prince Edward Island without detrimental effects to household wells or flows to rivers and streams."
The board was also happy with the announced enhancements to programming related to soil health. The Prince Edward Island Potato Board has been very involved in research and extension projects related to improving soil health, preventing soil erosion, and diversifying crop rotations for the past number of years in partnership with the PEI Department of Agriculture and Land, Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada and others.
"We welcome these worthy investments in incentive programs that promote best management practices, soil health monitoring, and erosion control structures," the board statement notes. " A recent survey showed strong increases in the use of cover crops and soil building rotations on Island farms, and interest is high in continued access to relevant on-farm research to further enhance soil health."
The potato board also backs the federation's call for the development of a supplemental irrigation strategy for agriculture, saying it should be an immediate priority for government.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson, who indicated at the annual Potato Board meeting earlier this year he was in favour of ending the irrigation moratorium, indicated “Our goal at the Department of Agriculture and Land, is for a progressive, dynamic, agriculture industry that is both financially sound and environmentally responsible. I support decisions about water being informed by science and this research will provide valuable information on supplemental irrigation as part of a sustainable approach to farming.
As required under the Water Act, government will provide the regulations to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability for 90 days, at which point they will take effect. The regulations continue to be available online for public comment.
