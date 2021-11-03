Every farmer and farm workers has heard the safety messages over and over.
Take your time even during busy periods like planting and harvest. Don't let yourself become too tired. Double check equipment and make sure machinery is turned off before attempting any repairs. Every producer wants to make sure both they and all their workers remain safe.
However, when facing long day and a rush to get the crop out of the ground, it can be hard to keep that focus in the forefront. Ben Van Ginkel was doing what a lot of other Island farmers were doing on October 23 namely harvesting. The 23-year old was helping out a neighbour, again not an uncommon occurrence on PEI.
When he went to fix a problem on his self-propelled forage harvester, he lost his footing and his right hand slipped into the knives. While doctors were unable to save his hand, thanks to quick thinking by farmhand Nick Mullally, the Wheatley River resident was running his operation from his hospital bed as this was written and looking into having his equipment modified to operate with his left hand so he can get back in the field as soon as possible. To say it was a busy time for the young farmer would be an understatement. In addition to harvesting, his wife had just given birth to their third child a week before.
One of the many things that make this Island a great place to live is our willingness to help each other, especially in time of need. His neighbours quickly established a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $20,000. Within a week it had passed the $42,000 mark. We wish Ben a speedy recovery and many years of successful farming. His accident should sever as a reminder there is no such thing as being too careful.
This issue marks our annual tribute to 4-H in PEI. Now into its second century in the province, they have been able to not only survive but thrive. They key without a doubt has been a strong ability to adapt, especially at a time when most Island youngsters have no direct connection to a farm. They have still be able to attract non-farm youth (approximately two thirds of their membership) by offering a diverse array of programs.
Like virtually every other aspect of Island life, the organziation has been forced to adapt yet again to working around the worst pandemic in over a century to offer programming that is as close to "normal" (or March of 2020 ) as possible.
It has been an adjustment for many of the larger clubs since they have had to split their meetings, and some provincial programs like the bioresources training, that offers members of taste of careers in the bioscience sector have had to been put on hold.
I have had the pleasure to attend a number of 4-H events across the Island, as well as serve as a judge for various events. There is no doubt in mind that I have crossed path with future leaders on the political and business fronts in the province.
