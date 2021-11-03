The farm safety officer with the PEI Federation of Agriculture is praising the actions of a young farmhand who helped save the life of farmer Ben Van Ginkel after his right hand became caught in the blades of a self-propelled forage harvester.
The Wheatley River area farmer was helping out on a neighbouring farm when he encountered a problem with the harvester. He noted in several media interviews he should have taken the time to shut off the machine but instead tried to fix the problem on the run to save time. He added he has done the same thing several times in the past without incident. This time, he lost his footing and his hand slipped into the chopping blade.
VanGinkel credits the quick thinking of his 16-year old farmhand Nick Mullally, who was working nearby and immediately rushed to his aid. Nick cut off the circulation to stop the bleeding, wrapped Van Ginkel's arm up and loaded him on tractor and headed for the highway to meet the ambulance. He stayed with his boss until the paramedics arrived, making sure he didn't lose consciousness.
While she hasn't yet had the opportunity to chat with Mullally, Crystal Fullerton praised his actions. The farm safety officer said "it looks like he maintained his composure and did everything you were supposed to do and prevented a bad situation from becoming even more tragic."
She said the accident drives home the point that just a few seconds inattention can have life-changing consequences. To say things were busy for the 23-year-old Van Ginkel at the time of the October 23 accident might be a bit of an understatement. In addition to working long days getting in his own crop and helping his neighbours, his third child was born less than a week before the accident.
The accident occurred some distance from the highway and Fullerton said that can often be a problem when it comes to sending medical help to a farm accident. She said "You have to think, are they going to be able to find this field and get to it." That is one reason why it is so important to never work alone.
"Working alone and being tired is an especially bad combination," she said. "There is no such thing as being too careful."
Fullerton said it is important for everybody working on the farm to have first aid training, saying it can help those offering assistance keep their composure. The farm safety officer said she is not sure whether Mullally had first aid training but "he did exactly what you were supposed to do."
She did touch base with Van Ginkel to make him aware the Canadian Agriculture Safety Association does have a funding program to provide assistance to farmers who have suffered life-changing injuries to help them return to farming. Van Ginkel indicated he is talking with a machinery dealer to have the controls moved to the left side of the harvester and Fullerton added "that is the type of thing the program is designed for."
A GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses has been started by neighbour Ellen Peters with a goal of raising $20,000. As this issue went to press, the campaign was closing in on $43,000.
