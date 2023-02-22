Students enrolled in the farm technology course offered by the PEI Agriculture Sector Council, check out machinery during a tour of the John Deere equipment dealership. The course saw 18 first and second year students take the five weeks of training with the six second year participants successfully writing their blue seal exam.
As the P.E.I. Farm Technician program wrapped up its 14th course in early February, Laurie Loane breathed a sigh of relief as the first training run under what she called "near normal" conditions proved to be a success.
The 2020 course was completed prior to the arrival of the worst pandemic in over a century but 2021 and 2022 saw the course take a very different look -- smaller classes, masks, and more individualized learning.
"It was really nice to get back to normal," said the executive director of the PEI Agriculture Sector Council, which offers the training in conjunction with the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture.
Participants must have 1000 hours of work on the farm before entering the program and must complete 5000 hours in addition to the ten weeks of training before they are eligible to write the exam to earn a blue seal. This year, the course had 12 first year students and six who were in their second year of study.
"That number is down a little bit from before COVID," she explained. "We usually have around 24 but the class last year was reduced due to the pandemic so we didn't have as many second years."
There are two modules of the program -- one centering on crops and the other on equipment. They are offered in alternate years and this time around the emphasis was on equipment, with a tractor brought into the classroom at the Farm Centre, as well as various field trips to equipment dealers and farms.
Mike Arsenault was one of the second year students and he became a firm believer in the strength of the training he received. Arsenault, who works at Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside, said he learned a number of things during his first year that he was able to take back to his day job.
He found this year's training perhaps not as directly related to his job, but quickly added "I did learn a lot about safety and you do get an appreciation through the course and talking to the other students about different aspects of agriculture."
Laura Gaudet was a first year student and she was impressed by how much she learned over the course of the program. She is confident she will be able to apply many things when she returns to her job in quality control at Linkletter Farms. Gaudet noted her employer encouraged her to take the course and there was also one other employee from the company getting the training.
"I am definitely looking forward to next year's course because it is a little more related to my job,"
she said.
Anthonie Honkoop works on the family farm and was a second year student. Like Gaudet, he found more benefit from the first year block because it was more directly related to his job. However, he said learning more about machinery and safety will definitely pay benefits over the long term.
"This was a great course," said Josh Brown, who works in the agriculture division of Cavendish. " I am looking forward to next year already."
Loane said the support of employers from every across the province has been vital to the success of the course. She noted "this year we had a diverse group of participants from family farms to larger corporations. "
Both Arsenault and Honkoop, along with the four other second year students, passed their exam and earned their blue seal designation. The other successful students were Alex Foy, Amanda MacLeod, Colton Dunn and Emma Mills. That brings the number of blue seal technicians to 46 since the program began.
