Farm technician program

Students enrolled in the farm technology course offered by the PEI Agriculture Sector Council, check out machinery during a tour of the John Deere equipment dealership. The course saw 18 first and second year students take the five weeks of training with the six second year participants successfully writing their blue seal exam.

As the P.E.I. Farm Technician program wrapped up its 14th course in early February, Laurie Loane breathed a sigh of relief as the first training run under what she called "near normal" conditions proved to be a success.

The 2020 course was completed prior to the arrival of the worst pandemic in over a century but 2021 and 2022 saw the course take a very different look -- smaller classes, masks, and more individualized learning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.