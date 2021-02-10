Just like virtually every other facet of life, the process of earning the blue seal as a farm technician has changed in the age of COVID-19.
"We were pretty much finished when the first cases of COVID hit last year," explained Laurie Loane, who is the executive director of the PEI Agriculture Sector Council, which has offered the program for the past 12 years in conjunction with the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture. "This year, has been quite an adjustment."
For starters, the two year program usually has a combined class of anywhere between 20 and 30 students. This year, the total number was limited to 16 including the instructor and Loane explained priority was given to the 11 returning students, although two were not able to come back
"We have a waiting list for next year already," she said.
Classes were only permitted two days a week (Monday and Thursday) with students being responsible for completing the remainder of the training from home. Participants were also required to wear a mask, social distance and fill in a COVID response questionnaire for each in-person session.
"They have been given a book with all of the material and they are able to access the instructors on Skype," she explained. "We know some rural areas have problems with internet service so we do have an area here at the Farm Centre they can use if needed."
The instructors typically come on rotation from the Truro campus, but with self-isolation rules in place on PEI, that was not possible this year. Loane said they were fortunate Doug MacDonald, who has taught at the college in the past and now lives on PEI, agreed to head the program with remote help from members of the Truro faculty.
Participants must have 1,000 hours of work on the farm before entering the program and must complete 5,000 hours in addition to the ten weeks of training before they are eligible to write the exam to earn a blue seal. Since the program began, 29 people have qualified for the designation.
The five-weeks of instruction are taken in rotation with all of the students, regardless of their year, studying the same thing. This year's course, which centered on crop production, began in early January and finished just before Valentine's Day.
Zoe Manual is a second year student in the course and she said the difference this year is like night and day. She had nothing but praise for the organizers and instructors, saying they have gone the extra mile to ensure the students are able to access the material.
Zoe and her second year classmates concentrated on equipment operation and maintenance last year, and she noted she has been able to put some of that knowledge to work on the Albany dairy farm where she works.
"It has given me an added level of confidence," she said. "I find many times I am now able to do a task without having to ask how."
Emma Mills is a first-year participant in the program who works at the Cavendish Farms Research Centre in New Annan. She said her employer urged her to take the training, adding the sessions on soil health have been particularly relevant to her job.
Mills said she has found the instructors extremely helping saying "they are always in contact with you and ready to answer any questions you might have. I know this is a new way of learning for everybody but I think it is working out well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.