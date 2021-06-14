Farm and Food Care PEI

Farm and Food Care PEI is organizing a tour of Island farms to show allow members of the public to learn more about why farmers do what they do.

The tour will leave the Farm Centre June 24 at approximately 8 a.m. and make three stops during the day-long event. Included on the agenda are potato and beef operation run by David and Brett Francis in Lady Fane, Gordie and Andrea McKenna's potato farm in Newton and the organic greenhouse operated by Marc & Krista Schurman in Spring Valley.

Lunch will be provided and the bus will be returning to Charlottetown at approximately 4 p.m. Seating is limited and people are asked to preregister by emailing sbeaton@peifa.ca or calling (902) 368-7289 to sign-up.

