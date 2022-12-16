Over the next 10 years, 75% of farms across Canada will change hands.
Farm Transition Appreciation Day (FTADay) was created to encourage and celebrate the progress Canada’s farmers are making to secure the future of farming in Canada. It is a groundswell movement to motivate farmers to start, restart and keep going with farm succession through inspirational stories shared on social media and live events. And, the one day of the year when we can come together to help farmers through their farm transition journey.
The New Year is the perfect time to celebrate our successes and take action to keep farms healthy for generations to come. Farm Transition Appreciation Day 2023 will be marked January 10 and include webinar sessions beginning at 12 p.m. Atlantic time.
Officials with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will begin day with a session entitled Succession Planning on Canadian Farms: Evidence from the Farm Financial Survey. Using the results of the Farm Financial Survey, this webinar will shine new light on progress among Canadian farms in farm succession (otherwise known as transition) planning. Jennifer Syme from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Research and Analysis Directorate will share some of the highlights of the survey with plenty of time for discussion.
The next hour long-session will focus on Prioritizing Emotional Wellbeing While Finding Harmony in Farm Transition and will be presented by the Do More Agriculture Foundation. The final session of the day will be entitled Handing over the keys: Transferring Knowledge in Farm Transition presented by FCC.
Farmers, industry organizations, governments, agricultural media and agribusinesses across the country are encouraged to: Highlight FTADay in your newsletters leading up to January 10, 2023; Share your farm transition success stories, tips, resources and tools through your websites, social media, industry publications and other communication channels; Help amplify these stories and how families are transferring their farms to the next generation - strategically building, planning and supporting each other through change and Host virtual or in-person events for your members, clients and stakeholder community .
