A small group of volunteers with Farmers Helping Farmers will travel to Kenya this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down travel in March of 2020.
“For FHF, this trip means that we can maintain the personal and working relationships between Kenya and PEI that are so important for our work,” said Judy Loo, who is the group's president.
Farmers Helping Farmers is an Island-based, award-winning organization of globally minded people. The group’s goal is to assist Kenyan farmers in becoming more self-reliant in agricultural food production, and their work with dairies, women's groups, schools and farmers has been ongoing since 1980.
“This trip is important because we are a relationship-based, hands-on volunteer organization and we have not been able to see the communities, schools, or people that we work with for the past three years,” she noted.
The trip is described as a reconnaissance mission, to reconnect with FHF staff, and lay the groundwork for a larger working group of volunteers in January. She is hoping that trip will include new volunteers who "catch the Kenya bug and become committed to FHF’s work." Speaking from experience, she said there is nothing like a real-life experience in a faraway country making personal connections and experiencing life-changing revelations to create commitment to a cause.
“We need to see the reality on the ground and spend time with our staff and partner groups to better understand the challenges that they are facing with the current drought and to develop new project elements,” she noted.
The delegation includes Ken and Teresa Mellish, who were part of the first group that travelled to Kenya from P.E.I. when the partnerships began. Also part of the P.E.I. delegation is FHF past president Wendy MacDonald.
Loo said Farmers Helping Farmers was able to continue the group’s projects in Kenya, thanks to dedicated staff who found ways to work safely with partner groups at dairies, women’s groups and schools.
The return to Kenya comes at a challenging time for the partner groups that FHF works with.
Loo said people in the areas where FHF is active are hungry, as the region experiences the worst drought in decades. Children are too hungry to learn, and in many cases, mothers are limiting themselves to one meal a day.
“Farmers Helping Farmers cannot change the weather or address the most serious impacts of the changing climate, but all the support that we have been providing over the years continues to help women and families cope with the extreme drought in Kenya,” Loo said.
She said the organziation is continuing to monitor the situation and provide direct assistance to those that are hardest hit whenever it is possible.
Farmer Helping Farmers has just launched its annual Holiday Campaign, which offers many ways to support Kenyan farm families who are struggling with the impact of the drought.
Last year, supporters of Farmers Helping Farmers helped to raise almost $100,000 during the 2021 Holiday Campaign, with 100 percent of the donations going directly to families in Kenya.
This year, the P.E.I.-based volunteer group is asking donors to dig even deeper, if they can, to help get food and water to Kenyan families who are struggling.
A poultry program offered by Farmers Helping Farmers is getting fresh eggs to Kenyan families. A donation of $85 provides five chickens. Another donation is milk for 10 school children for three months, for $150. For some children, the porridge and stew that they have at school will be their only meals of the day.
“Our work with women’s groups, dairies and schools has perhaps never been more important than it is now,” says FHF president Judy Loo. “It is heartbreaking to see the drought undermining the progress that people have made, and we know that much more needs to be done.”
There are many ways to donate to the Farmers Helping Farmers Holiday Campaign. You can visit the FHF website and click on the DONATE button
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.