Farmers Helping Farmers is now seeking nominations for its 2021 awards.
The “Volunteer of the Year” award was established in 2016 to recognize an active member of Farmers Helping Farmers who has devoted significant hours to one or more organization projects/activities during the past year. The volunteer service is considered above and beyond the call of duty.
The “Honourary Membership” award was established in 2008 to recognize members who have made an outstanding and substantial contribution to Farmers Helping Farmers and its purpose. They have inspired and encouraged others to be engaged and have served as an example within the organization.
The “Friend of Farmers Helping Farmers” award was established in 2008 to recognize individuals and businesses who are NOT members of Farmers Helping Farmers, but who have made a lasting and extendedcontribution to the association. Contributions may be in the form of financial or in-kind.
The “Farmers Helping Farmers Youth Award” was established in 2008 to recognize individuals (25 years and younger) and youth groups (classrooms, 4-H, AY, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, etc.) who have made outstanding contributions to public awareness about Farmers Helping Farmers and its work in Kenya. The successful nominee will be recognized for their extraordinary spirit that makes their contribution an inspiration to others, and exemplifies citizenship and volunteerism.
The deadline for submissions is Saturday, June 5. The awards will be presented during the Farmers Helping Farmers AGM. For further information contact Sandra MacKinnon at rareearthpotato@eastlink.ca or phone 902.330.0458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.