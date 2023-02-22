Andy Walker

It should come as no surprise that carbon farming and greenhouse gas mitigation have become hot topics in Island agriculture.

The PEI Federation of Agriculture is studying ways to ensure best practices are followed on all farms to help the industry do its part so the province reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2040. It is a tall order but one that is achievable through following practices that are already the norm on many farms like cover cropping, grassed waterways and more perennial crops.

