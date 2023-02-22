It should come as no surprise that carbon farming and greenhouse gas mitigation have become hot topics in Island agriculture.
The PEI Federation of Agriculture is studying ways to ensure best practices are followed on all farms to help the industry do its part so the province reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2040. It is a tall order but one that is achievable through following practices that are already the norm on many farms like cover cropping, grassed waterways and more perennial crops.
However, there also has to be a recognition that these practices come at a cost to producers. Since the end goal benefits all of society, taxpayers should help foot the bill. Government programs can sometimes be a disincentive to those producers who have signed on early to climate mitigation and adaption measures. In virtually all cases, they only help cover the cost of adding additional practices and are not usually retroactive. That means a producer who signed on early and absorbed much of the cost may seen their neighbour get program help to implement the same thing.
At both the federation meeting and later at the annual conference of the PEI Soil and Crop Association, Sebastian Manago talked about the possibility of carbon as a new crop for Island producers. That would involve selling carbon credits for best practices under either a regulated or a voluntary market. He told the meetings Quebec is the first jurisdiction in the country to establish a mandatory cap and trade system (Ontario took steps in that direction but later backed down). While the regulated market started slowly, he said it is now starting to gain steam in Europe and he predicted prices will rise.
The voluntary market sees large emitters make the choice on their own to purchase carbon credits. So far, Cavendish Farms is the only Island company involved. Manago explained the voluntary market often lays the groundwork for regulations and he predicts both markets will grow and expand in the future.
Both the federation and the provincial government are doing a great deal of work on exploring the carbon market and it is a topic that will see even more emphasis and discussion as the year goes on. Hopefully, Island farmers will be able to take advantage of the opportunities to grow carbon, making it a win-win for both their bottom line and the environment.
Both the Yield Enhancement Network and the Farm Technician program are becoming annual events so it can be easy to forget they are both innovations that are home grown. In the case of the Yield Enhancement Network (better known as YEN), it is borrowing on an idea to improve yields in grains and oilseeds from the United Kingdom. Thanks to the effort spearheaded by Dr. Aaron Mills, the network has spread across the Maritimes, bringing producers and researchers together to help improve yields.
The Farm Technician Program is a PEI innovation that has been going 14 years, offering training to farm workers based on the apprentice red seal program used in the trades. They are both indications PEI does not have to take a back seat to anybody when it comes to agricultural innovation.
