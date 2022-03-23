I find it hard to agree with the contention of J.P. Gervais the border closure to Island potatoes that will soon enter its fifth month won't have a major impact on farmland prices in the province this year.
I asked the question to the long-time farm economist during a recent virtual conference call held with farm writers from across the country to discuss the 2021 farmland values report. Gervais conceded the closure will have an impact on prices but at the end of the day he is predicting prices will still remain strong.
The prices jumped 15.2 per cent last year and the report mentions two major factors -- a limited supply of farmland and a good potato crop. Nobody has ever mistaken me for an economist and likely never will, but I can't really see how destroying close to 300 million hundredweight of that crop at a significant loss can't have an impact on what producers can pay to purchase land in the coming months.
The report showed the most significant increase was in the Prince region at 19.9%, followed by the Kings and Queens regions at 14.3% and 10.6% respectively. Prices in Prince County ranged from $2,000 – $7,500 while Queens County sales were in the range of $3,300 – $6,400 and Kings County sales went from $2,500 – $5,600.
The optimism an end to the closure would happen before planting begins is now beginning to fade after the March 10 date Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau was suggesting would see an answer from the U.S. came and went. There is concern now not only in PEI but across the industry that if growers in other areas adjust their acreage based on the assumption PEI will be shut out of the American market and the decision is reversed, there could be a major oversupply and a decline in prices.
It is hard to say what role, if any, the discovery of a third find of potato wart, is having on the decision making of the Americans. I agree with the PEI Potato Board the find shouldn't come as a surprise. At the time the find was announced, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency had completed over 3,500 tests. Iit is common sense that the more you test for something, the greater the likelihood you will find it.
I think a better indication of just how prevalent the pest actually is in Canada's biggest potato producing province was the comment by Ray Keenan during a virtual panel discussion that he has never seen a spud infected by potato wart except on a computer screen. Keenan, who is chair of United Potato Growers of Canada and co-owner of Rollo Bay Holdings, has been involved with the industry his whole adult life. The United chair figured he had seen millions of potatoes in his life and it could even be in the billions. Yet he has never seen a potato that has the disease in a province the federal minister said was infested with it when she issued the order.
