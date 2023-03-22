The price of PEI farmland took a significant jump in 2022 according to the latest farmland values report produced by long-time agricultural economist J.P. Gervais.
According to the report, released in mid-March. Island farmland values shot up 18. 7 per cent last year, hot on the heels of increases of 15.2% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2020. Kings County showed the highest increase at 27.1 per cent with an average value of $6,000 an acre and a value range of between $4,000 and $8,200 an acre. The report notes farmland values in the eastern part of the province have traditionally lagged behind the other two counties.
Prices in Prince County jumped 20.5 per cent last year with an average value per acre of $6,300. Prices within the county ranged from $2,500 to $8,000 per acre. Queens County had the lowest increase at 13 per cent, also with an average value of $6,000 and a value range of $5,400 to $7,600. The report notes most of the increases were seen during the first half of last year.
"Farmland on the Island was limited and demand remained high, which continued to put an upward pressure on land prices," the report notes. "Yields for potatoes were good despite hurricane Fiona arriving close to the harvest season. Competition among potato farmers was strong when land became available, and observed sale prices were similar to the ones recorded in Western New Brunswick for the same type of land."
The Island increase was considerably higher than the national average of 12.8 per cent and second only to Ontario at 19.4%. Gervais explained the increase was due to strong farm income, elevated input prices and rising interest rates. The national figure was the highest increase since 2014 and follows gains of 8.3 per cent in 2021 and 5.4 per cent in 2020.
“Challenging economic conditions could have been expected to slow the demand for farmland and the resulting price buyers paid for land in 2022,” said. Gervais. "But the underlying fundamental factors in the farmland market tell another story.”
He estimates that receipts of grains, oilseeds and pulses in Canada have increased 18.3 per cent in 2022, and are projected to grow 9.4 per cent in 2023.
“Higher farm revenues are driving the demand for farmland, but higher borrowing costs and increased input prices are expected to lead to declines in the number of sales in 2023,” according to Gervais.
New Brunswick had the third highest increase at 17.1 per cent, with Saskatchewan at 14.2 per cent. Five provinces had average increases below the national average at 11.6 per cent in Nova Scotia, 11.2 per cent in Manitoba, 11 per cent in Quebec and 10 per cent in Alberta. British Columbia is the only province to have recorded a single-digit increase at eight per cent, but it is also a market where land values are the highest on average. There was an insufficient number of publicly reported sales in Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon to fully assess farmland values in those regions.
“It’s good practice to have and maintain a risk management plan that takes into account possible economic changes,” said Gervais. “When producers ensure their budgets have room to flex if commodity prices, yields or interest rates shift, they’re better off in the long run.”
He also suggests producers exercise caution, especially in regions where the growth rate of farmland values exceeded that of farm income in recent years, which was the case in most provinces. He acknowledges that higher farmland values pose a challenge for young producers, new entrants and other operations that are looking to expand.
“Land is more expensive now relative to income than it’s ever been. The ability to service debt and overall equity in the operation are critical factors of success going forward,” he said. “The good news is that farmland value increases reflect a positive outlook for the demand of agriculture commodities and the quality food we produce in Canada.
He went on to say “Producers have a long track record of making strategic investments in land, even before agriculture and food was identified as one of six sectors with the highest potential for growth by the Advisory Council on Economic Growth in 2016,” Gervais said. “These long-term investments in food production have spurred growth and create a bright future for Canada’s agriculture and food industry.”
