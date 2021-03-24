While farmland values in PEI showed a modest increase in 2020, the chief economist with Farm Credit Canada said market uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and a long, summer drought served to modify the growth.
Island farmland increased 2.3 per cent last year, less than half of the national average of 5.4 per cent. It was a far cry from 2019, when the province led the country in the rate of farmland growth at 22.6 per cent.
"It is a relatively good outcome all things considered ,'" J.P. Gervais said in a recent conference call with agricultural journalists from across the country to discuss the report.
He added demand for land remains strong in the province and he expects values will continue to rise once COVID begins to subside. The chief economist explained the drought in June and July "resulted in stress to crops" as many farms do not have the option of irrigation due to the moratorium on supplementary irrigation.
"The Island’s potato industry was affected by the pandemic in 2020 due to uncertainty surrounding demand," the report notes. "As a result, the planting season was not consistent across the province, as many producers tried to hedge against potential losses due to the pandemic."
Kings County saw the greatest increase in land values at 8.6 per cent with an average value of $4,100 an acre. The value range, which represents 90% of the sales in each area and excludes the top and bottom 5%, was $2,600 to $5,600.
Values in Queens County increased 2.4 per cent with an average value of $4,800 and a value range of $2,400 to $5,500. There was no change to farmland values in Prince County with an average price of $4,300 and a value range of $2,800 to $6000.
Gervais said Canadian agriculture has undergone a number of disruptions due to the pandemic including temporary food processing plant closures, some displaced exports, sector-specific labour shortages and significantly altered consumer buying habits.
“Since land is the most valuable asset on any farm operation, the agriculture land market is a good barometer for measuring the strength of Canadian agriculture,” he said. “Despite having gone through a uniquely volatile year, farm income generally improved and the overall demand for farmland remained strong throughout 2020.”
Despite important supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, the chief economist noted commodity prices climbed in the last half of 2020 for many crops and interest rates kept close to historic lows. Domestic demand for food remained strong and global supply chains continued to have an appetite for Canadian food and commodity exports, Gervais noted.
“Producer investments in farmland are a reflection of their confidence and optimism,” he said. “Agriculture presents opportunities as producers seek to expand, diversify or transfer their operations to the next generation.”
He noted the Atlantic provinces saw the smallest average farmland value increases in 2020. Prince Edward Island actually had the strongest growth in the region with Nova Scotia seeing a 1.6 per cent increase and New Brunswick was slightly lower at 1.3 per cent. There was an insufficient number of publicly reported sales in Newfoundland and Labrador to fully assess farmland values in that province.
The chief economist said weather also played a significant factor in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as the region experienced the worst drought in decades during the critical growing season, which significantly diminished the value of cash crops, as well as created hay and forage shortages.
The highest average provincial increase for farmland in 2020 was in British Columbia and Quebec, with averages of eight and 7.3 per cent, respectively. Alberta followed with a six-per-cent increase and Saskatchewan mirrored the national average increase of 5.4 per cent. Ontario and Manitoba both reported increases that were lower than the national average at 4.7 and 3.6 per cent, respectively.
Gervais said producers should have and maintain a risk management plan that takes into account possible economic changes, ensuring their budgets have room to flex if commodity prices, yields or interest rates shift. They also need to exercise caution, especially in regions where the growth rate of farmland values exceeded that of farm income in recent years.
“The pandemic has underscored the value of having a comprehensive risk management plan that covers all risks areas: production, marketing, financial, legal and human resources,” he said. “Farm operators need to have the financial ability to protect their operations from the potential impact of risks that may not be on their radar. Fluctuations in commodity prices and interest rates and/or unforeseen variations in production can diminish the ability to safeguard and build equity in the operation and successfully meet cash flow requirements.”
He noted low interest and mortgage rates were a major factor in helping to keep farmland values growing despite the pandemic challenges. While he expects the rates to remain low in the short term, he told the journalists, he expects the rate to rise over the long term. Gervais is also expecting the impacts of climate changes will have an increasing impact on land prices going forward since it will have an impact on production, adding "it is something we will have to monitor going forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.