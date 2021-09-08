Farm Credit Canada (FCC) reported strong financial performance last year, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the Canadian agriculture and food industry during a challenging time.
“In a year filled with so much uncertainty, FCC was able to serve the agriculture and food industry as it stepped up to overcome many challenges,” said FCC president and CEO Michael Hoffort, in releasing the federal Crown corporation’s annual report.
In 2020-21, FCC grew its portfolio by 7.6 per cent to $41.5 billion. The portfolio included payment schedule adjustments to 14.8 per cent of the total value of outstanding loans compared to nine per cent in the previous year. This increase was primarily due to pandemic-related support. Since deferring, 98 per cent of customers have returned to regular payments.
“FCC continues to be in a strong financial position to support those in Canada’s agriculture and food industry,” Hoffort said. “In the early stages of the pandemic, FCC collaborated with the federal government to provide working capital relief and additional lending for the industry and our customers.”
From March 2020 to the end of this fiscal year, more than 4,900 customers used payment deferral options on loans totalling $5.6 billion. Over the same period, more than 1,800 customers were approved for COVID-19 FCC Credit Lines. As the year progressed, operations and businesses adapted resulting in a decline in requests for COVID-19 loan products.
“We continue to respond to the needs of the industry,” Hoffort added. “We are currently offering support to customers whose operations are impacted by the extreme heat and dry conditions in western Canada. We stand with our customers during these and other challenges.”
As part of FCC’s purpose to enhance rural Canada, the self-sustaining Crown corporation continues to invest in communities across the country. In 2020-21, FCC contributed $1.5 million to 92 community projects. FCC’s annual Drive Away Hunger food drive also provided over 17 million meals for food banks and feeding programs nationwide—another record-breaking year despite disruptions caused by the global pandemic. FCC contributed to Ag in the Classroom, local clubs under 4-H Canada and promoted farm safety through the Canadian Agriculture Safety Association and support of STARS air ambulance service.
“Canadian farmers and agri-food businesses have shown incredible resilience through what has been a year filled with great challenges, but also great successes. When the pandemic hit, our government moved quickly to boost FCC’s lending capacity so that farmers and food businesses were supported as they headed into stormy waters,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "The strong performance of the sector last year is reflected in FCC’s outstanding results. FCC is a key partner in supporting our government’s mandate to increase exports, job creation and innovation in Canada."
The minister went on to note Canadian food exports increased by more than 10 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, moving closer to government’s target of $75 billion in exports by 2025. Not only is the increase good for farmers, but she added the results are also positive for Canadians as exports drive one in five jobs in Canada.
The company has a total portfolio of $41.5 billion and finished the fiscal year with a net income of $812.5 million, allowing for reinvestment in agriculture and food through funding new loans and developing knowledge, products and services for customers. This year, FCC withheld paying a dividend to the federal government as part of the capital response to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
“A year marked by COVID-19 highlighted the importance of something that has always mattered to us: giving back to the communities where we live and work,” Hoffort said. “Looking ahead, there is a lot of important work to do as we grow the next generation of producers, support sustainability and promote a more inclusive industry, including the delivery of our Indigenous lending strategy.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FCC held an online annual public meeting on August 18. A full copy of the annual report can be found at www.fcc.ca/annualreport.
