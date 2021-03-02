The FCC Women’s Summit is a free event that will give participants the confidence to take their operation to new heights and boost their leadership skills. The keynote speakers are Tonia Jahshan, founder and president of Sipology by Steeped Tea, and Bal Arneson, host, author and celebrity chef of Spice Goddess.
Participants will also hear from hear from Denise Filipchuck, farm management consultant, Patti Durand, FCC agriculture transition specialist and Sophie Perreault, FCC chief operating officer. There will be virtual networking lounges open at 2:30 p.m. Atlantic time to connect with other women involved in agriculture from across Canada. Networking lounges will also be open after the final speaker.
Tonia Jahshan will be talking about mental health and the journey to wellness. What someone's life looks like on the outside doesn't always reflect or change how they feel inside. Tonia is on a mission to make a difference and help break the stigma around mental health.
Bal Arneson will address the topic of "how to execute your dreams." Learn how working through many career paths led Bal to the big moment where she followed her passion and changed her trajectory by writing a cookbook. She shares how she was able - and how you can - level up to build and achieve goals and execute your dreams.
Denise Filipchuck will talk about managing cashflow and working capital. Are you experiencing cash flow strain and unsure how to fix it? Denise will walk you through the reasons, show you how to take a pulse check and a proactive approach to steer you through the storm with confidence.
Patti Durand will address the issue of farm family communication, addressing some common communication miss-steps and how to get on the right track.
The session begins at 3 p.m. Atlantic time and is complimentary for all women in agriculture. Pre-registration is required. Participants can register online at www.fcc.ca/events or by calling 1-888-332-3301. People are encouraged to sign up early to reserve their spot as these events fill up quickly.
