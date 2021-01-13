In addition to being the country's first female minister of agriculture and agri-food, Marie Claude Bibeau is now also the first minister in over 100 years to lead her department during a global pandemic.
"It is something that I couldn't have foreseen last January," the minister said in a year-end interview with the Island Farmer. "I don't think anyone could to be honest."
Despite the challenge and stress the pandemic imposed on the agriculture community, she said Canadian farmers were up to the challenge and continued the essential job of feeding both the nation and the world.
At the same time, the Quebec cabinet minister said the pandemic did expose some weaknesses in the food system. Beef and hog supplies were threatened when there were major COVID-19 outbreaks in central and western Canada. Closer to home, an outbreak at the region's only federally inspected poultry plant in Nova Scotia threatened the supply of Christmas turkeys in the Maritimes.
'Food security is now more of an issue than ever with consumers," Bibeau said.
While there were no major food shortage during the pandemic, the minister said hoarding of items like toilet paper and cleaning products challenged a notion Canadians born since World War Two have taken for granted, namely they could go into a store and the shelves would always be stocked.
Bibeau said the pandemic also highlighted the need for changes to the Business Risk Management component of the Canadian Agriculture Program-- something the industry has been working to achieve since the Stephen Harper government imposed a reference margin limit in 2013. In a meeting with her provincial and territorial colleagues in December, Bibeau proposed eliminating the margin and increasing of the AgriStability compensation rate from 70% to 80%. Taken together, she noted these changes would increase the overall amount AgriStability pays out to farmers by 50%. The program is cost shared 60-40 with the provinces with Ottawa picking up the lion's share.
"I am hoping we will be able to make more progress on this file in the new year," she said.
Bibeau said Ottawa provided what she called significant help to the industry throughout the pandemic, pointing to such things as programs to help with the added costs of outfitting both farms and processing facilities to meet COVID-19 protocols.
Bibeau said she will be announcing the members of an advisory panel to help implement a federal food policy early 2021. Calling the policy a work in progress, she praised the efforts of her predecessor in the post, Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.
"It was a top priority for Lawrence and it is a top priority for me ," she said.
In a town hall session with agricultural journalists from across the country held just before Christmas, the minister noted she is working not only with her provincial and territorial colleagues but with other federal departments such as health, indigenous affairs and environment.
While the work was slowed down by the pandemic, she pointed to the launch of a program late last year aimed at encouraging Canadians to reduce food waste as the latest installment in the program. She also pointed to the increased efforts of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to crack down on food fraud.
While admitting agriculture is the cause of approximately eight per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, she staunchly maintains the industry is also part of the solution. She praised the environmental and research efforts of both the industry and her department, noting PEI helped create the Living Laboratory partnership spearheaded by the East Prince Agri-Environmental Group that brings together industry, academics and research scientists. She said the model is now being implemented across the country.
"Farmers are pillars of our rural communities and drivers of our economy in Canada," the minister said. "In a world that is experiencing more volatility – in both trade and climate – Canadian farmers are well positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality food both at home and abroad."
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she said the Canadian agriculture sector contributed approximately $140 billion to the country’s economy last year – and that number is rising due to the preferential access granted by trade agreements with the European Union and the Trans Pacific Partnership countries.
Bibeau told the agricultural journalists she does not expect to see many changes in agricultural trade between Canada and the United States when President-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month. While saying she expects more predictability in the relationship between the two countries after the late night tweets of Donald Trump no longer impact U.S. policy, she said "when we have trade challenges they follow the appeal process and agricultural trade between our two countries is sound."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.