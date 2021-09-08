A planned appearance of PEI Federation of Agriculture representatives before the Standing Committee on Nature Resources and Environmental Sustainability has been postponed.
Federation president Ron Maynard was slated to appear before the six member committee September 9 but that has since been switched to September 30. The federation is now in the process of hiring an executive director as Robert Godfrey will be leaving in early September to become general manager of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting, slated for 10 am in the Legislative Chamber of the George Coles Building, will see the federation present input for a sustainable irrigation strategy. The Hon. George Coles Building remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols but the meeting will be live-streamed on the Legislative Assembly’s website and Facebook page.
The committee is chaired by Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle and also includes Hannah Bell (Charlottetown-Belvedere), Finance Minister Darlene Compton, Robert Henderson (O'Leary-Inverness), Ole Hammarlund (Charlottetown-Brighton) and Hal Perry (Tignish-Palmer Road)
