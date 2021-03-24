The PEI Federation of Agriculture is calling on the province to deem land in agricultural production as "resource land" under the Planning Act.
Federation president Ron Maynard and Executive Director Robert Godfrey made the recommendation in a recent presentation to the Lands Advisory Committee. The committee, co-chaired by producer Lori Robinson and retired ADL president Jim Bradley, is reviewing the Lands Protection Act.
"Land is viewed by the PEIFA as the Island's most important resource," the federation noted in its presentation. "With no oil or other natural resources, land is by far the most valuable in terms of economic growth. Agriculture, the province’s number one industry, regularly brings in over $520 million into the PEI economy, and much of that comes from the approximately 570,000 acres in production. "
Maynard argued having a resource designation under the act would "carve out farmland and allow the Government to place specific regulations related to it that encouraged, if not enforced, the need to keep the land in production. He proposed all Island land be classified as either Residential/Municipal, Recreational/Conservation, Industrial/Commercial and Resource Land (agricultural/forestry).
The federation president suggested that for land to be reclassified, it should go through a process that must justify to the province "why reclassification is being requested and how it will benefit the Island as a whole. When this is applied to Resource Land for example, it gives the Government the power to ensure agriculture land stays in production in a far more effective way than today. "
The federation brief notes the Municipal Governance Act mandates every municipality to develop a Land Use Plan by 2023. The organziation argues agricultural land use planning must remain at the provincial level, saying producers should not have to deal with 25 or more land use plans around agriculture, when farms often cross municipal boundaries.
"This further highlights the need to classify agricultural land as Resource Land and ensure we do not have farmland being subject to growth areas in future land use plans by newly incorporated and rural municipalities," the brief notes.
Maynard argued there is also the possibility within Resource Land classification that land use policies can be introduced to encourage soil health, and the use of modern best management practices for specific crops. He told the panel "We must remember in this land review that we should consider more than just ownership. Land protection includes the land itself. "
Godfrey added the federation has surveyed its membership on land issues and found four common concerns. Leading that list is affordability. Resource land is becoming scarce and that means it is increasing in value.
"According to the Farm Credit Canada Farmland Values report released in September 2020, Prince Edward Island has seen land values increase every year since 2010 at an average of 8.2 per cent a year," the brief notes. "To put this in perspective of how serious of a problem this has become – in the previous eight years to 2010, land values actually decreased -2.1 percent. The affordability of farmland has never been more stark or more serious."
The federation president noted land in PEI that was once going for $2,500 - $3,500 an acre in various parts of the Island, is now going for as high as $6,000 an acre. Maynard added "To get that value out of a large parcel of land at that price, you need to mortgage the next generation on an existing operation. For a young farmer or a new entrant to farming, those prices are acting as barriers, and the problem is only growing."
The federation argues a resource designation would make prices more affordable by taking bidders who want to use the land for non-agricultural purposes out of the equation. The organziation suggests the province should also look at a lease to own system to make land purchases more affordable.
"We understand that the Province is not prepared to go back to the days of the Land Development Agency – nor do we want the government to necessarily own large swaths of farmland – but perhaps Finance PEI has a role to play here," the federation representatives suggested. "Are they able to absorb the tax implications experienced by both the buyer and seller of resource land? Are there other tax incentives or interest free loans that can be utilized by younger farmers and new entrants that allows them to purchase land in a way that is attainable? We must do what is necessary to ensure farmland is affordable to the next generation of Island farmers. "
The federation representatives argued "We need to be more vigilant as a province when it comes to purchases of large land holdings by large foreign entities and speculators. We see large corporations buying up land and circumventing the LPA and it gives us great worry."
In addition, they told the committee "there are common entities in certain areas of this province that appear to be using foreign dollars to purchase large swaths of farmland and place restrictions on how the land can be farmed. If you drive in this eastern part of PEI, outside of Montague, you will find fields growing up in weeds. This is being allowed at a time when land values in that part of PEI are skyrocketing up over 28 percent in one year?"
The group argues a resource designation would help solve this problem as anybody purchasing the land would have to keep it in production or they would be ordered to divest. Maynard went on to say "Our goal is to ultimately leave Agricultural Resource Land in the hands of primary producers – individual family farms. We look at the situation in New Brunswick, where large hedge funds such as the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund are purchasing farmland and leasing it back to farmers. This is exactly what we have been trying to avoid. "
The group backs the government's plan to introduce a Land Ownership Transparency Act that would "make those buying land show the money trail and the main benefactors of the land purchase" and they recommend it be tabled as soon as possible."
Maynard and Godfrey said the federation has not reached a consensus on whether the ownership limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations that have been a fixture of the Lands Protection Act since it was introduced in 1982 should be increased. However, the organziation recommends the limits should be reviewed every five years.
The federation maintains a better job must be done when it comes to enforcing the act, noting "The sale of Brendel Farms is the latest in a long list of times when the Act was circumvented for the betterment of a large land holder. There is a longer list of times when the Act was not enforced at all. When we surveyed enforcement of our members, it was viewed as poor. When we asked what level of enforcement they themselves were willing to accept, they answered well enforced. "
Godfrey said the letter of the law is often viewed as a set of guidelines rather than regulations that must be followed. He said those that choose to drive above the speed limit will face consequences if they are caught "because society demands it be so. Why are the same principles not applied when it comes to the LPA? Society is demanding it be so, yet consecutive Governments and their Cabinets, have ignored or allowed questionable sales to go through despite the existence of the LPA."
The federation representatives argued classifying farmland as Resource Land would allow the province to place stricter limits on how the land is sold, who is able to own it and how much of it. They also suggest the sale of resource land could be subject to approval by an oversight body that ensures it meet the rules and regulations.
"The Federation will go so far as to suggest that Executive Council no longer be the decider of land deals pertaining to Resource Land," the brief notes. "We propose the creation of a quasi-judicial body that is made up of IRAC, the Supreme Court of PEI and government take on this role."
