The PEI Federation of Agriculture is calling for an industry review of the actions of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regarding the federal government decision to prohibit Island potatoes from being shipped south of the border.
During its annual meeting earlier this month, federation members passed a resolution calling on the Canadian Federation of Agriculture to press for the review. Executive Director Donald Killorn and Keisha Rose, the group's first vice president and a potato grower, repeated the call during a recent appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
The meeting also passed resolutions calling for Canada/U.S. equivalency in trade relations, fair compensation from Ottawa for destroyed potatoes and the lifting of the ministerial order put in place by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau last November 22 that stopped fresh Island potatoes heading south of the border. Bibeau maintains she put the order in place because the Americans were preparing to issue their own order and she argued the Canadian ministerial order could be lifted quicker when the situation is resolved.
While calling the CFIA an important food safety partner, Rose Topic told the committee the agency's handling of the potato issue brings to the forefront systemic issues within CFIA and how they work with industry. The first vice president said "industry on PEI and we believe across Canada, have lost confidence in CFIA. We have watched them overreach and underperform throughout this crisis."
The federation resolution calls on the Canadian federation to identify industry concerns with the interpretation and enforcement of CFIA rules and assess the agency's dialogue process with industry and develop suggestions for how it can be improved.
The federation vice-president told committee members the CFIA appears ill-equipped to effectively represent Canadian interests in the discussions with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (its counterpart within the United States Department of Agriculture.)
The PEI Potato Board and many producers have also raised concerns about CFIA's role, noting many of the agency officials dealing with the file are either new to the job or are in the post on a temporary basis.
Federation members also want trade negotiation agencies included in any future CFIA talks to ensure there is equivalent expertise at the table when dealing with the U.S. or any of Canada's trading partners.
Locally, the federation is calling for the creation of a working group to review the long term potato wart management plan and develop recommendations "to ensure the potato industry is properly protected from the economic impact of the potato wart fungus."
“On behalf of the PEIFA, I want to commend the PEI Potato Board for their diligent work in
responding to this ongoing trade embargo, and thank the Government of Prince Edward Island for their unwavering support during this crisis,” said PEIFA President Ron Maynard in a release issued following the annual meeting." “Our membership is pleased to support the effort by making these requests to the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. We believe that the CFIA is a critical partner in the successful export of Canadian food, and we hope these resolutions can assist in resolving the current export crisis and also preventing a similar crisis from happening again here on Prince Edward Island or elsewhere in Canada.”
