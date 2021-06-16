The executive director of the Federation of Agriculture is questioning the methodology of a study that suggests temporary foreign workers coming into the province to work in the agriculture and seafood industries are facing inadequate and overcrowded housing.
Researchers at Dalhousie University, St. Thomas University and The Cooper Institute have published a report that includes workers’ claims of extreme overcrowding, workplace safety violations, long workdays with no overtime pay, lack of paid sick days, separation from community and a reluctance to complain for fear of being fired.
However, Robert Godfrey said that does not equate with what he is seeing and hearing from his members, many of whom rely on temporary foreign workers for a significant portion of their labour needs. He noted temporary foreign workers have an excellent reputation as good employees because they have come to Canada to earn money to send back home. In many cases, he said the employee returns to the same farm year after year, often bringing family members and friends with them.
"There is a significant labour shortage in our industry," he said. "Anybody who mistreats a good worker, whether they are from Mexico or down the road, is shooting themselves in the foot."
The study suggests workers feel protections are in place from COVID-19 on the job, but overcrowded living conditions put them at risk.
“We discovered that the pandemic exacerbated workers’ precarious working and living conditions. Overcrowding was an issue before, yet it persisted in a time when social distancing was thoroughly emphasized by public health protocols,” says Raluca Bejan, an assistant professor of Social Work at Dalhousie and lead author of the report. “When we talk about overcrowding, we are talking about 17 people for example living in a single-family home, with about 10 people on average sharing one washroom or one kitchen in many cases. Participants were joking that they had to ‘win’ the stove to be able to cook.”
Bejan said almost all of the 15 workers interviewed mentioned overcrowding and inadequate bathroom and kitchen facilities. She maintains that mirrors data sourced from the province’s Department of Health and Wellness, which found code violations in half of the inspected employer-provided housing facilities for agricultural workers.
That comes as news to Godfrey, who said he has heard of very few problems when the housing is inspected. He added many producers have built permanent structures to house the temporary foreign workers each year and they have gone the extra mile to ensure the standards set down by the health department inspectors are being met and, in many cases, exceeded.
"If you don't follow the rules you can't bring the workers in and all of a sudden you have a labour shortage," the executive director explained. "Despite our best efforts, the industry is not able to attract enough workers locally and that has been the case for a long time."
He questioned the relatively small sample size and wondered how the two universities can stand behind the study. The executive director said the timing of the study is especially "unfortunate", since producers faced extra cost bringing in temporary foreign workers this year. Most of the workers come from Mexico or the Caribbean and COVID-19 has resulted in the cancellation of commercial flights between those countries and Canada.
That meant the workers had to be brought in on more expensive charter flights. Godfrey added the study means producers who have followed all the rules and paid the extra expense now find themselves under a cloud of suspicion.
The researchers made several recommendations to improve the working conditions for temporary foreign workers including granting them permanent residency on arrival in Canada, requiring union representation, ending employer-specific work permits, providing provincial health cards on arrival, conducting workplace inspections and ensuring that migrant workers have access to safe, affordable and dignified housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.