While the five research wells designed to measure the impact of supplemental agricultural irrigation on groundwater supply and the environment will be dug this summer, the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture is expecting there will be little in the way of drawdown at most of the locations due to the late start.
"They will be collecting mostly baseline data and the major drawdown will start happening in 2022," Robert Godfrey said.
The federation has been backing the proposal from the Canadian Rivers Institute at the University of Prince Edward Island for some time and was urging government to approve the project last fall so the wells could be in place for this growing season. The province did not announced until March the wells would go ahead with government picking up most of the tab.
The executive director said a working committee is in place to monitor the project, which includes representatives from the federation, and "everything is progressing." The research program is also being expanded to consider soil health and the relationship between soil health, nutrient management, and supplemental irrigation. Farms participating in the irrigation study will be asked to develop a Soil Health Improvement Plan. Producers will create individual plans for each farm property that outlines the management practices in place to support soil health including the monitoring of soil health over time with soil health testing.
Additional enhancements are planned to support soil health through the Department of Agriculture and Land including a merit-based program for the construction of erosion control structures, an incentive for soil building rotational crops, an increase in support for spring tillage and winter cover crops, and the addition of the soil health testing package to the long term Soil Quality Monitoring Project.
While he welcomes those steps, as well as the recommendation from the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability that deep water wells for agricultural purposes should not be treated differently than similar wells for golf courses or car washes, Godfrey said the fact remains farmers will have few options except praying for rain if this proves to be another dry summer.
The federation is urging the formation of a working committee to help develop and implement a responsible irrigation strategy. He suggested development of the strategy should move forward in tandem with the research project to give producers more options as dry summers become the norm.
"We have to take the time to get this right," he said.
The National Farmers Union is opposed to the test wells. Edith Ling earlier told this newspaper the UPEI study is essentially the same as one Cavendish Farms proposed a couple of years ago that was turned down by the previous Liberal administration. The women's district director is hoping non-farming Islanders will begin to apply political pressure to keep the moratorium.
