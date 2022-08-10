The five year life of the new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership will mark a critical time for the industry maintains the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
"The federal government has signaled they expect producers to take a leading role in the fight to mitigate climate change," Donald Killorn said.
He attended a roundtable between industry and the country's agriculture ministers held recently in Saskatoon. The event was sponsored by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, which held its semi-annual meeting at the same time as the minister's summer meeting.
It was the first such meeting for Killorn, who assumed his current post late last year, and he said there was general agreement the next five year deal (which begins next April and runs through until 2028) needed an additional allocation of dollars.
"In real terms, there has not been an increase in close to 20 years," the executive director said. "If the industry is expected to take a greater role in mitigating climate change, additional money is needed."
The new deal will inject $500 million in new funds, representing a 25 per cent increase in the cost-shared portion of the partnership. Under the cost-shared envelope, the ministers also agreed in principle to the $250 million Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program to support ecological goods and services provided by the agriculture sector.Killorn said he was also pleased to see improvements to the Business Risk Management (BRM) programs, including raising the AgriStability compensation rate from 70 per cent to 80 per cent. That change will mean up to an additional $72 million per year to better support farmers in times of need.
The ministers also agreed to continue to work, and consult with industry, on a new AgriStability model that will be faster, simpler and more predictable. AgriStability provides support when producers experience a large decline in farming income for reasons such as production loss, increased costs and market conditions.
"There is a lot of frustration within the industry about the BRM programs," the executive director said. "It is important government continues to work with industry to make sure the programs work as they should and are there when producers need them."
The new agreement includes stronger targets such as a 3-5 MT reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, increasing sector competitiveness, revenue and exports, and increased participation of Indigenous Peoples, women and youth. There will also be a focus on measuring the results of framework investments.
Killorn said the focus on measuring results is welcome, adding it is the best way to ensure the programs are achieving the desired goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.