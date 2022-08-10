The PEI Federation of Agriculture is hoping to meet new Agriculture and Land minister Darlene Compton in the near future to discuss ongoing issues and opportunities for the industry.
Executive Director Donald Killorn said the organization enjoyed a good working relationship with Bloyce Thompson during his three years in the portfolio and they wish him luck in his new post as minister of economic development, tourism and culture.
"We would like to thank minister Thompson for his leadership," Killorn said. "He dealt with a number of difficult issues, including potato wart of course, and he made significant progress on the land and the water files."The executive director said they view the meeting with Compton as a get acquainted session noting "Obviously having a good relationship with the agriculture and land minister is critical for us, especially now as governments are asking the agriculture industry to play a critical role in climate change mitigation." No date has yet been set for the meeting.
"The agriculture minister is often our champion in discussions around the cabinet table," he said.
Killorn said he is happy Compton retained the senior role of deputy premier in the cabinet shuffle. He added the fact the new minister comes from a rural part of the province means she is already well acquainted with many of the issues facing the industry. Like Thompson before her, Compton also has the only dual portfolio in cabinet, also serving as minister of justice and public safety.
The executive director said his organization is also happy with Thompson's new portfolio adding "we view agriculture as being the main economic driver in the province and we look forward to working with him in his new role."
Island Farmer was unable to contact Doug Campbell, who is the district director of the National Farmers Union. Long-time NFU member Edith Ling, who was women's district director until this spring's annual meeting when she decided not to re-offer, said she was not aware of any plans for a meeting but added "it is a good idea."
Ling is hoping Compton will be more open to meeting with their organization than her predecessor. She said the NFU found it "extremely challenging" to set up meetings with Thompson.
