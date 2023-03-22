Producers will have a chance to hear representatives from the various political parties outline their vision and strategy for the province's number one industry during a debate slated for March 28.
The PEI Federation of Agriculture is organizing the session, to be held at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown starting at 7 p.m. The list of those participating had not been confirmed by press time.
Neither the governing Progressive Conservatives nor the Liberals (which held Third Party status in the last legislature) had made any announcement pertaining to the agriculture or land portfolio by deadline.
While the opposition Green Party had yet to unveil its agriculture strategy, they did make an announcement on land use planning. Party Leader Peter Bevan Baker said the failure of the Dennis King government to implement a provincial land use plan "has led to acres and acres of farmland being pulled from production and widespread clear-cutting of Island forests. "
"The Green Party recognizes the importance of sustainable land use planning in supporting our housing goals, protecting our agriculture industry, protecting Island forests, and protecting our shorelines," he said.
The Green platform calls for implementing a province-wide land use plan and making land ownership and purchases more transparent to make sure the Lands Protection Act can be properly enforced. It also pledges to maintain the shoreline development moratorium until new and improved shoreline protection legislation is in place.
“Successive Liberal and Tory governments delayed implementing a land-use plan despite numerous recommendations and calls for action going back 50 years," the Green Party leader said. "This inaction has led to developments along our fragile shorelines and in flood prone areas, as well as a loss of precious farmland. Proper planning will allow communities to grow and meet the needs of Islanders in more sustainable ways.”
Meanwhile, New Democratic Party leader Michelle Neill pledged to create jobs for workers, opportunities for farmers and sustainability for PEI agriculture with a new Regenerative Agricultural Network. She also promised to protect and expand supply management, to ensure farmers are fairly compensated and able to cover production costs.
The party also wants to establish a Grow, Feed and Buy PEI program to increase food security and local business growth, benefiting farmers, fishers, growers, wineries and breweries. Neill said the program will help young farmers access land, and support farmers and processors to expand local food production. The NDP leader said it is also designed to increase the use of PEI-grown and processed foods – including agricultural products and seafood – in hospitals, schools, and other government facilities.
"Buy PEI will help local producers and processors market their products by re-establishing a strong, recognizable Buy PEI brand and supporting industry-led Buy PEI marketing activities," Neill explained.
The party also pledged to strengthen the Water Act Regulations to address the impact of agricultural activities. They are also promising greater support for watershed groups, a permanent moratorium on high-capacity wells, increased support for farmers using organic and sustainable practices and updated legislation governing species at risk.
The Island Party, which is fielding candidates for the first time in several elections, pledges to close the loopholes in the Lands Protection Act. They also call for a complete review of the LPA, including "regulations surrounding private investment of and/or speculation of crucial Island farmland by both domestic and international investors."
The party maintains there is no longer any question climate change has the potential to negatively impact the availability of freshwater sources across the province, impacting sectors of the agriculture industry and leading to consideration of crop irrigation.
"The Island Party encourages development of alternative crops, drought-resistant varieties and agricultural practices that recognize the trend of rising seasonal temperatures and reduction of precipitation during the growing season," the party platform notes.
The party supports the moratorium on the development of holding ponds and deep-water wells called for in the new Water Act.
