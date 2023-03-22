pei federation logo

Producers will have a chance to hear representatives from the various political parties outline their vision and strategy for the province's number one industry during a debate slated for March 28.

The PEI Federation of Agriculture is organizing the session, to be held at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown starting at 7 p.m. The list of those participating had not been confirmed by press time.

