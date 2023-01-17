Presentations from the Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton and Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson highlight the agenda for the 82nd annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.
The meeting is slated for January 27 at Confederation Centre of the Arts starting at 10 a.m. The morning session will include business items including the auditor's report and budget and the annual report from president Ron Maynard.
Robinson, who is a former president of the Island federation and the first person east of Quebec to hold the post, will round out the morning agenda. The agriculture minister is slated to address the delegates during the luncheon.
There will also be video presentations honouring the winners of the Hon. Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning, Agriculture Awareness Award in Recognition of Outstanding Efforts by the PEI Federation of Agriculture and Gordon & Sandra Sobey, 2022 Agriculture Employee and Employer of the Year Awards by the PEI Agriculture Sector Council and 2022 Department of Agriculture & Land Minister’s Dedication to Agriculture Award.
The afternoon session will include presentations from Matt Ramsay on the PEI agriculture emissions reduction path to 2040 and Sebastian Manago on Carbon markets for agriculture. The meeting will conclude with the introduction of the 2023 Board of Directors, resolutions and a closed door discussion for members only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.