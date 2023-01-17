Federation logo

Presentations from the Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton and Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson highlight the agenda for the 82nd annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture.

The meeting is slated for January 27 at Confederation Centre of the Arts starting at 10 a.m. The morning session will include business items including the auditor's report and budget and the annual report from president Ron Maynard.

