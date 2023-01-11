federation logo

The PEI Federation of Agriculture will be hosting a series of nitrogen management workshops early in 2023.

With the increasing cost of nitrogen fertilizer, finding solutions to reduce the amount needed and keeping the nitrogen in the soil are more important than ever. This workshop will provide valuable information on how to reduce nitrogen rates gain nitrogen through alternative sources and keep nitrogen in the soil where the plants need it.

