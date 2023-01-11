The PEI Federation of Agriculture will be hosting a series of nitrogen management workshops early in 2023.
With the increasing cost of nitrogen fertilizer, finding solutions to reduce the amount needed and keeping the nitrogen in the soil are more important than ever. This workshop will provide valuable information on how to reduce nitrogen rates gain nitrogen through alternative sources and keep nitrogen in the soil where the plants need it.
The sessions are planned for January 11 at the Mill River Resort from 12 noon to 3 p.m., the following day at Credit Union Place in Summerside from 1-4 p.m. and January 13 at the Canadian Center for Climate Change Adaptation in St. Peter’s from 11 a.m. until 2 pm. This course can be used by participants towards Continuing Education Units (CEU) for professional development hours. Keynote speakers include Dr. David Burton, Kyra Stiles and Ryan Barrett.
Dr. Burton is a professor at the Department of Plant, Food and Environmental Sciences at Dalhousie University and will be presenting on advanced nitrogen management techniques. His research examines the role of the soil environment in influencing microbial metabolism in soil. Specifically the production and consumption of greenhouse gases in natural and agricultural landscapes, influence of climate on soil biological processes, and the assessment of the quality of the soil biological environment. The goal is to better understand the factors that control microbial metabolism and to use this information to develop sustainable land management systems in a changing climate.
He is president-elect of the Canadian Society of Soil Science, Associate Editor Canadian Journal of Soil Science, a member of the Nova Scotia Institute of Agrologists and a member of the Soil Science Society of America.
Kyra Stiles is the Nutrient Management Specialist with the PEI Department of Agriculture and Land and she will discuss manure and its incorporation as a beneficial nitrogen management technique. Kyra holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Science in Agriculture. She has worked in Nutrient Management and Soil Health with the department for over eight years and leads the Provincial Soil Quality Monitoring Project.
Ryan Barrett is the Research & Agronomy Specialist with the Prince Edward Island Potato Board. In this role, he coordinates local and national research projects with a number of different partners, as well as conducting on-farm research trials with a number of PEI potato growers.
