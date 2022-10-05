Ron Maynard

As a clearer picture of the devastation caused by Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona begins to appear, the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said it is too soon to tell if the organization will be making a claim to Ottawa under the Agri-Recovery program.

The federation spent a great deal of time following Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019 detailing the damage resulting from the storm in support of application under AgriRecovery, which is designed to deal with extraordinary events out of the control of the producer. However, Ron Maynard noted that claim was rejected by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.