As a clearer picture of the devastation caused by Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona begins to appear, the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said it is too soon to tell if the organization will be making a claim to Ottawa under the Agri-Recovery program.
The federation spent a great deal of time following Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019 detailing the damage resulting from the storm in support of application under AgriRecovery, which is designed to deal with extraordinary events out of the control of the producer. However, Ron Maynard noted that claim was rejected by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Maynard said he talked to Francis Drouin, who is the parliamentary secretary to Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau, in the days following the storm and a possible AgriRecovery application was high on the list of topics discussed.
‘He indicated to me the bureaucracy leaned a lot from the way the Dorian application was handled,” said the Port Hill dairy producer. “I’m not exactly sure what that means.”
One of the reasons the Dorian claim was rejected was the fact producers in Nova Scotia did not file similar paperwork, despite the fact that province also suffered significant impact.
This time around, producers throughout the Atlantic provinces also felt the impact of the most powerful post tropical storm to ever hit the region, as the Category 2 hurricane packed winds gusts in excess of 175 kilometres per hour in some cases and dumped more than 100 millimeters of rain in some areas.
Maynard said it was too soon to tell whether the federation would coordinate efforts with its sister organizations in the region. A joint application would not be possible because the actual request for help has to come from the provincial government. While the federation would work with producers to compile an inventory of damages, it is then sent on to Agriculture and land Minister Darlene Compton, who would then have to make a formal request for funding to her federal counterpart
Even if an application is eventually filed and there was a positive outcome, Maynard noted there would be a significant time lag (usually in the range of 24 months or more) before producers would see any money.
“It is not going to help them rebuild their barns for this winter or put a crop in the ground next spring,” the federation president noted.
Maynard said that is one reason why both the federation and its national counterpart have been working for changes to AgriRecovery. That has proven difficult since it is not a program in the traditional sense, but is instead meant to cover only extraordinary circumstances. However, the problem is that in an era of a rapidly changing climate, “extraordinary events are unfortunately becoming more ordinary.”
The federation president said he has not had a chance to study the detaiuls ofg any immediate help from the two levels of government.
In cases where infrastructure is destroyed, he said producers would need help to make the new structure as resilient to climate change as possible. Maynard added he is afraid that for some farmers who lost aging barns, the cost of rebuilding may be too great and they may decide instead to exit the industry.
“If you have an old barn, you are not going to get much in terms of insurance,” he explained. “For some people the cost of building anew barn to today’s standards may be the final straw.”
