The 80th Annual General Meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture (PEIFA) will be held on Friday via Zoom from 9:00 am until noon.
"This year’s meeting will be an interesting forum as the members of PEI’s largest farm organization get together virtually to hear from interesting speakers, discuss the issues of the day, and prepare for the year ahead," said Executive Director Robert Godfrey. "In the past year, the PEIFA has been working hard to represent their members as we readjusted as a province and an industry to COVID-19. We advocated on issues such as land, labour, electricity, access to water and other significant challenges."
The agenda will feature Mary Robinson, President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land as Jason Roberts, CEO of Maritime Electric. At 10:45 am, the PEIFA and the Province of PEI will be presenting the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Environmental Farm Planning via video. The award, named after the late environment minister, is given annually to a farm that is economically viable, environmentally sound and socially responsible in the production of high-quality food from sustainable systems. The title includes a cash award of $2,500 along with a keepsake trophy.
The link to join the meeting is : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2976665636.
