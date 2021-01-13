The PEI Federation of Agriculture will be holding its 2021 annual meeting in a virtual format.
Executive Director Robert Godfrey said the farm organziation had been considering a combination in-person and virtual format when Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison imposed the circuit breaker in December putting a halt to in-person gatherings over 10 people. While those rules have how changed to allow three cohorts of 50 with an operational plan, Godfrey said they were worried about the possibility additional restrictions might be put in place before the January 29 session and they decided to hold the meeting virtual.
The session will go from 9 a.m. until noon and include a members only discussion for the last hour or so. The agenda will include presentations from Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson and representatives of Maritime Electric, who will talk about future increases for what is known as the second block of electricity.
Farmers are charged at the residential electricity rate rather than the industrial or general service rate. Consumption of 2,000 kilowatts, known as second block, is charged at a lower rate and many farms consume electricity in the second block. The utility plans to eventually phase out the second block classification and the executive director said that is a significant concern for many within the farming community.
Godfrey noted the annual report of Federation President Ron Maynard will highlight some of the issues the organziation intends to raise with the advisory panel conducting a review of the Lands Protection Act.
He said the meeting will include a video of the presentation of several awards that are usually given out as part of the agenda. They include the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning, the Agricultural Awareness Award, Agriculture Employer and Employee of the Year and the Minister of Agriculture's Award for Dedication to the Industry.
