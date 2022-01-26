Presentation of awards and an address by Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson highlight the agenda for the 81 annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture January 28.
The meeting, to be held over zoom to comply with COVID-19 protocols, will begin at 10 a.m. with the auditor's report, presentation of the 2022 budget by Executive Director Donald Killorn and the president's report from Ron Maynard. Robinson, who is a former president of the Island organization, will address the meeting at 11 a.m.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson is slated to address the meeting at 11:25. That will be followed by videos honoring the winners of the Hon Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning, Agriculture Awareness Award in Recognition of Outstanding Efforts by the PEI Federation of Agriculture and Gordon & Sandra Sobey, 2022 Agriculture Employee and Employer of the Year Awards by the PEI Agriculture Sector Council and the 2022 Department of Agriculture &Land Minister’s Dedication to Agriculture Award.
John Jamieson, CEO of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity will give a presentation at 12:45 p.m. The remainder of the afternoon agenda will be taken up by the introduction of 2022 Board of Directors, resolutions and open discussion for PEIFA Members.
