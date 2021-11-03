Ryan Barrett is keeping his fingers crossed all Island potato growers achieve similar yield totals to ones he has been experiencing in harvesting field trials across province.
The research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board noted in a report to growers October 21 the average of the 39 trial fields across all varieties and treatments is 336 hundredweight to the acre. He told growers " Keeping in mind that many of our trials are in what I would describe as “challenged” fields…this is impressive. I’ll have more for you on some of our individual trial results after we’ve finished with grading and data analysis."
Barrett said the last field dug resulted in what he thinks is the largest ever yield strip in a grower field trial – 93 lbs in 20 ft. He explained that using a conservative multiplication factor 12, that equates to 558 cwt/acre.
He said on October 21 "I’ve talked with quite a few growers who are finished digging, and many more that should finish this week if the weather cooperates. From all accounts, folks are digging a tremendous crop."
Barrett said 25 different farms hosted 42 completed trials this year as part of the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield. He has already started to sign up growers for next year with fields of Russet Burbank or a variety with similar levels of susceptibility to Early Dying in 2022 for fall soil sampling after harvest.
"One of my immediate tasks will be to consult with growers and industry partners on what your priorities for research are," he told the industry. "The Canadian Potato Council is updating its National Research Priorities document in advance of the next National Potato Cluster, and we want to make sure that the needs of PEI potato producers are captured and communicated. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.