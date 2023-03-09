potato blossoms
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

To help offset rising food costs, four Island farms are opening their potato storages to Islanders March 11.

Visitors are invited to help themselves and pick unwashed potatoes directly from the pile in storage. The event occurs Saturday, March 11th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The participating potato farms are: G Visser and Sons – 6346 Trans-Canada Hwy, Orwell Cove; R.A. Rose and Sons Ltd. – 402 Northlake Harbour Rd, Lakeville; Farmboys Inc. – 1472 Arlington Road, Richmond and Vanco Farms – 280 Crooked Creek Road, Oyster Bed

