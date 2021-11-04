Farm & Food Care PEI will offer its final farm tour of the year on Friday.
The tours, conducted through the summer and fall, have provided an opportunity for Islanders to learn about and discuss issues of importance which directly affect the food industry here on PEI. Farmers will discuss topics such as agricultural water use, temporary foreign workers, animal care and the environment.
This on-farm education and knowledge allows members of the public to see first-hand how these agricultural operations remain committed and sustainable in an ever-changing industry. Essentially, members of the public are shown how food gets from farm gate to food plate.
The farm line-up includes: Barnyard Organics, North Freetown. (mixed farming); Blueshank Farms, Kelvin Grove (sheep); Drummund’s Christmas Tree Farm, South Freetown; Atlantic Grown Organics, Kensington (Greenhouse vegetables) and Redview Holstein & Jersey’s, Kensington. (dairy).
The farm tour will also include lunch at the Handpie Company in Albany. This farm tour is the sixth tour of 2021 and is part of the PEI Farm Tour (www.peifarmtour.ca), an initiative led by
Farm & Food Care PEI, in partnership with the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
For more information or if you are interested in a future farm tour in 2022, please contact Santina Beaton MacEachern; Manager of Events and Memberships or call (902) 368-7289.
