Farmer Soleil Hutchinson has received a lot of well deserved attention over the last couple of years. There have been several media stories, and more recently she was named the 2021 winner of the Women’s Institute “Women in Agriculture Award.” This recognizes an Island woman “making a major contribution to the PEI agriculture industry within the last five years.” Past winners include Mary Robinson, Edith Ling and Jessica Reeves. That’s a distinguished group of farmers to join.
Soleil Hutchinson works a successful six acre organic mixed vegetable farm in South Melville. I had a chance to hear first-hand the story of how she got there at the annual George McRobie Lecture at the Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead late last month. Hutchinson and her partner Lauren King presented not just the farming techniques and crop choices they’ve made but the values they share that link healthy soils with healthy families and communities.
When the Federation of Agriculture recognized Heart Beet Organics with an award a few years ago you could sense a welcome change in our understanding of just who is a farmer. The scale may be different but Heart Beet and Soleil’s Farm and a handful of others have become important players in the province’s agriculture community. They may not enrich the fertilizer suppliers, or the machinery dealerships. They don’t contribute to PEI’s export statistics or give much of a push to the province’s GDP numbers.
What they do in my opinion is just as important: provide food security for hundreds of families at a time when climate change is threatening some of North America’s most important farming areas. And they’re doing it with regenerative farming techniques that will maintain and improve soils for the future. They put on the same overalls and work boots as other farmers and have dirty hands and sore backs at the end of the day. It’s not a life many would choose, and we should be thankful some do.
Soleil Hutchinson has been farming on PEI for eight years now. It came after a long apprenticeship working overseas, and then two years on a farm in Portland Oregon. She came home to be closer to her family armed with all of this experience and quickly discovered huge demand for fresh organic produce especially from the province’s chefs. Hutchinson mentions Emily Wells of the Mill in New Glasgow, in particular, who guaranteed a market for whatever Hutchinson could produce. Hutchinson also had offers of land from people anxious to lease to an organic farmer. She eventually bought the land in South Melville she’s farming now.
Like all farmers there has to be a willingness to work hard, take risks, deal with disappointments, cope with bad weather, but Hutchinson had some important building blocks to get her started and achieve some success: skills and experience, access to land and an assured market. Can we learn from this? It takes some self initiative but it’s certainly possible for new farmers to gain experience here and elsewhere. The need for land could be addressed with the promised land bank. As well the Certified Organic Producers Co-op has been co-ordinating between landowners looking to lease land and budding farmers looking for it.
An assured market is trickier but I think just as important. No one should be guaranteed a profit but knowing where your produce is going for the first couple of years could provide the confidence to take on this challenging life. Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs), or weekly boxes of produce is an important tool for farmers starting out. This also shifts some of the responsibility for success onto consumers who take on some of the risk of the growing season. I applaud consumers who do that.
Hutchinson says collaboration between small growers is another important development. It assures chefs and other buyers continuous supply. Growers can also discover what crops their talents and land are best suited for which again makes production more efficient.
Soleil Hutchinson insists that access to high quality food shouldn’t be limited to the well-off, that we can do better on our million acre farm. She feels there’s a generation or two who were never taught how to cook, grew up with processed packaged goods in the house. Schools and community groups could play a role teaching basic skills and the sound economics of turning fresh produce into healthy meals.
PEI’s large commercial farmers do many things very well and will continue to compete in export markets, help drive the economy. We also need to make room, and respect the smaller and medium sized operations selling locally. There’s a day coming when having an answer to the question “Who’s your farmer?” will be more important than ever.
