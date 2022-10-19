As he surveys the damage left in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, Don Northcott finds it hard to comprehend what has happened to the plant propagation company he established in Clyde River over three decades ago.
"I had five greenhouses flattened," he said. "I feel pretty dejected right now but I am not giving up. I planned to keep going but it has been a pretty tough year."
The plant propagation specialist started the company in 1986 to serve the seed potato industry by assisting in the establishment and adaptation of plant tissue culture technology. Since then, they have branched into a number of other commodities with considerable success.
For example, they have been working with the University of Saskatchewan testing varieties of Haskap berries that can grow in Atlantic Canadian conditions. That has led to a growing number of commercial operations both in the province and the Atlantic region. Northcott said they are also waiting for approval to begin shipping varieties tested at the Clyde River site to Tasmania and a number of European countries including Germany, Holland and France.
He explained the Island climate is very different from the drier conditions experienced in Saskatchewan. The varieties are tested for hardiness, yield, taste, ease of harvest, and insect and disease resistance. While the Haskap berry is relatively new to North America, it does have a long history in Japan and Russia.
The facility has also conducted variety trials with low bush and high bush blueberries, cranberries, aquatic plants, Maritime wine grapes, and apples.
Like many other Island growers, Northcott described 2022 as a good growing season up until the category 2 hurricane saying "pretty much all my fruit crops were destroyed and are on the ground now."
He added it has been a challenge to find workers, but noted the PEI Farm Team Bursary, introduced a couple of years ago that allows students to obtain a bursary of up to $2,000 if they work on a farm during the summer, has helped but "it has been really tough to find people."
Despite the challenges Fiona has put in his path, Northcott said he is definitely not ready to throw in the towel. He is already busy ordering materials to replace his greenhouses and making alternative arrangements in the interim.
