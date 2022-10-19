Don Northcott

As he surveys the damage left in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Fiona, Don Northcott finds it hard to comprehend what has happened to the plant propagation company he established in Clyde River over three decades ago.

"I had five greenhouses flattened," he said. "I feel pretty dejected right now but I am not giving up. I planned to keep going but it has been a pretty tough year."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.