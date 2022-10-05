In urban areas (other than major city centres which got power back
quite quickly) it was the loss of control. Water, but no power. No way to
cook food or maintain stored goods in fridges and freezers. No heat
during cool nights. And the devastating loss of trees. Trees that give
communities shade, dignity, and a sense of shared landscape and
history.
For so many in rural areas,, it was livelihoods that were put at risk.
Barns, boats, wharves tossed about and destroyed by the ferocious
winds. And again, the trees. I’ve always enjoyed feeling tucked into a
heavily forested area offering protection and privacy. That’s gone. I’m
certainly much better off than so many with the house and outbuildings
undamaged.
It was an interview CBC did with beef farmer Allan Homes that for me
really brought home the high cost of Fiona. He lost a barn and hopper
tank full of grain. Some of his livestock died. For many older farmers
and fishermen the fact that buildings, boats and equipment have been
paid for gives them a certain stability to withstand poor harvests, or
market shocks. Yes many have insurance, but often payouts only come
if the farmer or fishermen continues to operate. And it’s not usually the
full cost of starting up again. So anyone without insurance or has doubts
about the future could well walk away. That’s what Allan Homes is
wrestling with "There's not enough money in beef to bother taking on
that much debt to rebuild, so that's basically the way it goes," he said.
How may others are facing the same difficult decisions? How many
more will stop farming or fishing? And it’s only because of Fiona.
Field crop and fruit growers face their own set of challenges. In
some cases buildings, equipment, trees and vines have been damaged
or destroyed. Corn, soybean, and apple crops seem to have been
especially hard hit.
For potato growers its destroyed storages that will be the biggest hit just
as the harvest is starting. As I write this Premier Dennis King is showing
anger and frustration that Potato Wart regulations will prevent harvested
potatoes being stored in other provinces. They must be washed and
sprayed with sprout inhibitor in order to leave PEI. King asked Prime
Minister Trudeau when he was here to sort this out. No doubt the
Americans will have to be consulted to make sure New Brunswick
potatoes aren’t hit with border restrictions too. I can’t find the right word
to describe this situation.
No doubt compensation plans are being considered, but this is a tough
blow after what had been an excellent growing season.
And Fiona took away one bit of research news I was looking forward to
writing about. One of those things that seemed to be win-win. Now it’s
more “what might have been.”
There’s interesting results coming out of a three year study at the University
of Alberta that retaining woodlots around farm fields leads to a sharp
reduction in nitrous oxide emissions. These are the infamous fertilizer
emissions that governments around the world are pushing farmers to
reduce by at least 30% to support the fight against climate change.
Nitrous oxides are 300 times more potent than CO2 at warming the
atmosphere. And scientists say they can last a century.
The research was reported on by the Western Producer. Cole Gross
conducted the study while working for his PhD at the University of
Alberta. Gross says nitrous oxide emissions in fields surrounded by
trees fell by nearly 90% compared to fields with no woods. Gross says
the deep roots of trees surrounding fields are able to absorb excess
nitrogen in unused fertilizer and prevent soil bacteria from turning it into
the damaging greenhouse gas. “It keeps the nitrogen cycling internally
within that field and eco-system,” he said.
Gross also discovered that these woodlots surrounding fields, including
deadfall, store a lot of carbon. He’s hopeful once carbon credits become
available to farmers practicing regenerative agriculture, and maintaining
woodlots, that there will be some financial benefits as well. “We’re
really emphasizing retaining what you have. Retain the woodlands and
deadwood and let it lie — don’t take it away unless there are operational
needs to do so,” he said.
For those farmers with woodlots around fields Fiona certainly added to
the stock of deadwood. Gross’s research would say it’s best left where it
fell, but field management and Islander’s sense of orderliness will make
that difficult so most will be removed. Those woodlots, like forests
everywhere in the province, will take years to recover just when they
could be helping to reduce the impact of greenhouse gasses in
agriculture. And it’s only because of Fiona.
