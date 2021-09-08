The first container of hay bound for Manitoba as part of the Hay West initiative left PEI September 1.
As this issue went to press, there were two other container loads being readied for shipment to the drought stricken province. The initiative is spearheaded by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and PEI Federation of Agriculture president Ron Maynard is pleased with the way Island farmers have responded to the request. He indicated on September 2 loads had also been shipped from Nova Scotia and Ontario.
"There have been lots of people sign up to help," he said. "We did a survey asking what forage was available and we got a great response. "
Just how long the program can continue will depend on whether the federal government will step up to the plate and help with freight costs. Maynard noted the national organization has been talking with the federal bureaucrats on the issue but the process has been slowed down by the September 20 federal election.
The Port Hill dairy producer praised the provincial Department of Agriculture and Land for picking up the freight costs on the shipments coming from this province. He said the first Island shipment went to a cattle auction barn where there was a shortage of hay.
Maynard said it is vital Ottawa come on board with freight help as soon as possible. He said Manitoba producers need to know if there is hay coming and, if not, they need to take steps to reduce their herds." Since all parties have indicated support for the initiative, he is hopeful an arrangement can be worked out soon.
Canada's farmers have supported each other in similar ways in the past. The first Hay West initiative occurred in 2002 when Prairie farmers were facing similar circumstances. Ten years later, the situation was reversed, with western farmers sent hay east to help farms stricken with drought.
The president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture indicated at the start of the program she hoped the initiative will help ease some of the stress that farmers in the west are dealing with. Mary Robinson added " We'd also like to point to the new Climate Action Fund as the kind of support that farmers need to continue investing in sustainability initiatives as they face these incredibly difficult circumstances. It can be hard for farmers to invest further in sustainability as climate change impacts greatly affect their financial situations.”
