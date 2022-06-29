The use of food crops to produce biofuels has been steeped in controversy for a century now. Interest in biofuels gained real momentum in the 1970’s, as oil producing countries in OPEC flexed their economic muscle by limiting shipments to industrialized countries causing shortages and huge price spikes. At the same time, commodity grain and oilseed farmers were dealing with overproduction and low prices.
There was also the growing awareness of the damage from never before seen concentrations of CO2 from burning fossil fuels. Scientists started talking about the “greenhouse effect” and climate change. Producing ethanol from corn, wheat, sugar cane and sugar beets to mix with petroleum stocks looked like a solution to all of these problems.
Ethanol is considered a biofuel because the crops it’s distilled from suck up CO2 to grow, so in theory help balance the damage done when the fuel is burned. Canada mandates a five per cent mix of ethanol in gasoline, and two per cent in diesel, but expect that to go up. Canada’s new “clean fuel” standard considers ethanol production necessary to meet the country’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.
I think there’s an even more interesting ethanol story going back to the 1920’s. As oil production was growing, internal combustion engines were being developed which led to the automotive industries we know now. One engineering challenge was to prevent what’s called “knocking” in these engines, combustion continuing after the motor is shut off. At first ethanol from farm crops proved to be a good octane booster to prevent knocking, but chemical companies like DuPont, and car maker General Motors were looking for something cheaper and more profitable. They found it in tetraethyl lead. So for more than 50 years lead was spewed into the air despite the fact it was a well known neurologic toxin. It was 1976 before lead began to be phased out from fuel. By 1995, it had pretty much disappeared in industrialized countries but it was just a year ago that it was banned worldwide. And once more ethanol is being used to boost octane levels.
PEI has some history with biofuels too. In 2007, a native Nova Scotian, Paul Wheaton, who made his money in the propane business in Pennsylvania, wanted to build an ethanol plant on PEI. Wheaton’s new company, Atlantech Biofuels, had an innovative proposal to produce ethanol from sugar beets. A group of PEI farmers was definitely interested.
What I found telling at the time was that the farmers hadn’t all of a sudden become tree huggers but were simply looking for something profitable. So called “energy crops” and the government mandates to mix ethanol in fuels ensured a market and fair prices, something they weren’t getting from other cash crops. In the end the provincial government decided against the project. Sugar beets are a root crop grown much like potatoes. There are the same environmental risks from soil erosion, and late season harvesting.
Biofuel production however has been growing steadily outside the Maritimes with new plants being built in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Some are very innovative: the Quebec plant will use low cost hydro power powering an electrolyzer to turn landfill and wood waste into biofuel. Most plants however use food crops, corn, wheat, and vegetable oils. However many are now saying what looks like progress in the fight against climate change comes at much too high a price for millions of people.
Here's the dilemma. Biofuels are supposed to limit the greenhouse gases that cause record breaking heat, flooding and drought and should be a boon to food production. But the war in Ukraine has now tipped the scales. Naval blockades of critically needed grain stores have not only pushed food prices higher but led to the real risk of starvation for tens of millions in Southeast Asia and the Horn of Africa. The question becomes can wealthy countries in North America and Europe turn food into fuel when the spectre of famine is stalking so many?
Eric Reguly, the level headed European correspondent of the Globe and Mail, put it this way in a recent column: “The midst of a food crisis – one with no end in sight – is no time for the West to boost biofuel mandates. The world needs less ethanol and other biofuels for cars and more food for humans. Any government that thinks otherwise is morally bankrupt.”
Politics, the environment, economics all play important roles in farm policy and on-farm decision making. Morality is something new. It seems pretty obvious that whatever farmers produce will find a market. The question is will it end up on a dinner plate, or in a gas tank.
