Due to rising cost of living, the provincial government has announced it will be resuming a program popular during the early days of the pandemic.
It is pledging funds for the Island Producers Helping Islanders Initiative, which will be providing food support packages containing potatoes and dairy products free beginning this Saturday at Brudenell River Resort Parking Lot, Stratford Town Hall Parking Lot and Summerside Credit Union Place Parking Lot. On May 28, there will be similar events at the Westisle High School Parking Lot and the PEI government parking lot in Charlottetown. On both days, the event will go from 9 a.m. until noon or as long as supplies last.
“The increase in consumer prices due to global issues have certainly impacted Islanders and farmers alike,” said Minister of Agriculture and Land Bloyce Thompson. “We are proud to work with industry leaders to get high quality PEI agricultural products to Islanders, and I want to thank our valued partners and producers in the agriculture industry for their continued commitment to community wellbeing.”
Jamie MacPhail, who is Corporate Secretary and Communications Lead for Amalgamated Dairies Limited (ADL) said his company is proud to take part in the initiative. He noted that over the past two years, Islanders have demonstrated their commitment to supporting local and the initiative is a way of saying thank you for that support.
"This winter, the PEI Potato Industry went through one of its most challenging seasons due to the border closure, and throughout this difficult time, the outpouring of public support on PEI was immeasurable,” said Chairman of the PEI Potato Board John Visser. “Our industry is so thankful to Islanders for that support, and are happy to give back with free 10lb bags of our most famous potatoes."
Additionally, the provincial government is partnering with Vesey’s Seeds to create the Food Security at Home Initiative that will offer 2,000 free home garden seed kits to encourage Islanders to grow their own food. The home garden seed kits will be available at Access PEI locations across the Island beginning on May 26.
“We are proud to be offering Islanders the opportunity and experience to grow their own food, which we know can bring joy to many and save costs during difficult times,” said Director of Sales and Marketing for Vesey’s Seeds Ltd. John Barrett. “We hope that Islanders experience the many benefits of growing their own food including spending time outdoors, the relaxation aspect and perhaps most importantly, the sense of achievement in knowing that safe and healthy crops can be grown at home.”
The Island Producers Helping Islanders and Food Security at Home initiatives are intended to help Islanders most affected by ongoing price increases caused by global events, however, both initiatives are open to everyone. Those who cannot access the site due to accessibility or means of transportation and need the products delivered are asked call 1-866-734-3276 to coordinate logistics, timing, and availability.
