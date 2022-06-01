There are times when we worry and lament for Canada. There are other times when we should feel very fortunate. This is one of them.
The Economist is a longstanding, well informed, relatively conservative British publication. It is not the News of the World. It’s latest cover story: “The Coming Food Catastrophe.” It warns that the rising cost and availability of staples like wheat, other grains, and cooking oil has more than doubled the number of people on the brink of famine to over a billion. They live mainly in south Asia, eastern and northern Africa.
“Political unrest will spread, children will be stunted and people will starve” says the unsettling article. It goes on that the war in Ukraine is the main culprit. Russia and Ukraine produce 28% of the wheat, 29% of the barley, 15% of the corn, and 75% of the sunflower oil that’s traded. If the current blockades of Ukrainian ports were ended, stocks in storage could be moved, but that’s unlikely. It will also mean that whatever is produced this summer as war rages won’t have storage and may be lost.
Climate change and politics are adding to the misery according to the Economist. India and China are major producers of wheat and both are facing catastrophic weather: deadly heat in India, and drought in China. Politics is now playing a role too, as 23 countries (Argentina, Algeria, Egypt, Serbia, Kuwait and others) are restricting food exports to ensure their own populations can be fed. It’s understandable but historically as trade stops, famine begins.
One of the most telling examples of the worry about food security played out between Canada and China in May. Three years ago, China banned imports of Canadian canola seed as part of the retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. This month the ban ended even though Canada has also announced it would not permit Huawei technology in new 5G networks. Historically, China would retaliate again, but with the looming shortage of cooking oil, economic pride took a back seat to feeding its people.
As a country and a province dependent on trade we have to hope that the rules based trading agreements that have been in place since the end of the Second World War are honoured. Climate change, now the war in Ukraine and the food insecurity that comes from both, are testing that. Uncertain trade with China and the ongoing potato wart crisis show us how easily that trust can be broken and longstanding markets lost.
There’s another trade dispute that has more to do with potential surpluses than shortages, and will have a direct impact on PEI. Both the U.S. and New Zealand dairy industries say Canada has reneged on commitments to open up the Canadian dairy market to more imports. Canada uses high tariffs to shield its regulated marketing system from cheaper imports. It was one of the biggest irritants as Canada negotiated new trade deals with Pacific Rim countries including New Zealand, a new trade arrangement with Britain, and re-writing provisions of the U.S. free trade agreement.
The trade complaints claim Canada has been too slow allowing cheaper imports into the country. The U.S. and New Zealand expected new import permits for about 4% of the Canadian market would go to retailers so their cheaper products would go directly on to supermarket shelves. None went to retailers but to Canadian dairy processors and distributors instead. Both have done very little importing.
"Canada made a clear choice to thumb its nose at both the United States government and its international treaty obligations. It has completely disregarded the USMCA agreement signed just a few short years ago," said Jim Mulhern, president of the National Milk Producers Federation. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warns trade retaliation is coming soon if Canada doesn’t do what it agreed to.
This will have an impact on Canadian dairies, especially smaller ones like PEI’s ADL. It’s a big player on PEI but has to compete with much larger dairies elsewhere, and, soon it appears, these cheaper imports. It will be up to Canadian consumers what gets purchased but given food inflation is a heavy burden for so many families, cheaper will always win right now.
There are reasons to think twice (genetically engineered growth hormone in U.S. milk, “dirty dairying” in New Zealand) but price clearly matters. I don’t know how much of the imported products will make it to PEI. I’ll keep buying ADL and I’m hoping other Islanders and Canadians who can afford it will support local as well.
